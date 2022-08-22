Bluejays put up a good fight, wear down in second half against Cardinals

JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays wanted to face a larger school with a winning reputation to open the season and Marshall certainly provided that.

Junior running back Matthew Motl rushed 21 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score in Marshall’s 42-20 nonconference football win over Johnson Creek in the season opener at Glover Field on Thursday.

Marshall scored on a seven of its eight possessions and dominated on the ground with 340 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Collin Petersen added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half for the Cardinals, who broke open a 21-20 game at halftime with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

While the defense was overmatched, the Bluejays did enough on offense to keep this game competitive into the fourth quarter.

After forcing a punt to open the game, the Cardinals drove 54 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Motl repeatedly gashed the Bluejays between the tackles, starting with a 19-yard pickup on third-and-6 from the 50.

He barreled his way into the zone from 8 yards out with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the opening quarter. Marshall kicker McKynzee Schepp made the first of her seven consecutive point after attempts to make it 7-0.

Johnson Creek responded all night with big plays from junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow, junior running back Silas Hartz and sophomore receiver Tanner Herman.

Hartz tested the right side on a third-and-11 play and broke several tackles for a 17-yard gain to Marshall’s 45 on Johnson Creek’s second series. Bredlow ran through a few more tackles for a 26-yard scramble, then found Hartz over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown pass. A missed extra point left Marshall holding a 7-6 lead with 1:08 left in the first quarter.

Motl showed off his own tackle-breaking ability on the ensuing kickoff, collecting it at his 14 and slipping out of trouble to reach the visitor’s sideline, where he cruised in for an 86-yard score.

The Bluejays burned Marshall twice on fourth down pass plays in the second quarter to set up scores. Facing fourth-and-7 from his own 36, Bredlow crossed up the Cardinals with a jump ball down the seam for Hartz, who made a leaping catch for a 23-yard gain.

Hartz tacked on 26 more yards on two carries, capped by a 6-yard TD run with 9:26 to go in the second quarter. He then caught the two-point conversion from Bredlow to tie the game at 14-14.

Marshall retook the lead with a 60-yard drive. Petersen ran it three times for 27 yards on this series, starting with a 21-yard pickup on a draw play to get the Cardinals to Johnson Creek’s 21. Six plays later, Petersen scored from 2 yards out on a fourth and goal play to make it 21-14 with 2:25 left in the half.

The two teams traded interceptions from there. Petersen hauled in a deep pass from Bredlow at Marshall’s 20, but was intercepted by Johnson Creek junior linebacker Ian Heald two plays later with a pickoff in the flat.

That gave the Bluejays a little less than two minutes to score, which was enough. Bredlow hit Tanner Herman down the right sideline for a 40-yard gain on a fourth-and-13 play, then fought his way to the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left before halftime. The extra point was blocked, allowing Marshall to take a one-point lead into the break.

Marshall continued to pound the rock in the second half and put together a statement drive covering 59 yards to start the third quarter. Motl returned the kickoff 21 yards, then carried five times for 47 yards and capped it off with a 4-yard TD run with 8:15 left in the third quarter to make it 28-20.

The Bluejays put together two long drives from there, but both stalled on downs deep in Marshall territory. Bredlow converted twice on third-and-long with passes to Herman and Hartz before a holding call foiled the first drive. Hartz broke several more tackles for his biggest run of the night covering 42 yards on a third-and-5 play down to Marshall’s 15. He appeared to score from five yards out, but another holding penalty led to another turnover on downs.

Motl put the game out of reach with scoring runs of 29 and 59 yards in the fourth quarter, but the Bluejays got plenty of mileage out of this one.

“I’m not a big person into moral victories, but there’s a reason we scheduled Marshall,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They went 11-1 last year, and they were picked to win their conference. We’ve got a good core of young kids, and we wanted to challenge them.

“I was really impressed with how our kids competed. The score doesn’t indicate how well we played. I give our kids a lot of credit. They score, we score, they run back a touchdown, we come back and score again. We showed a lot of grit.

“We’re banged up right now. Three starters did not play. The kids who stepped in did a really good job.”

Hartz had 120 all-purpose yards on the night for Johnson Creek. He rushed 12 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow completed seven passes for 106 yards and ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.

“(Silas) is going to be fun to watch,” Wagner said. “He has worked so hard. He gained 20 pounds from last year, and I really like how he ran tonight against a good team. Dylan is a threat every time he touches the ball. They bottled him up fairly well, but we had really good balance offensively. I was impressed with Tanner at wideout. Him and Dylan were on the same page.

“We had a couple drives we didn’t finish in the second half, and their size and strength was evident in the second half. They just wore us down. We knew that would be an issue. In the first half, we went toe to toe, but their depth, experience and size wore us down.”

Bredlow led the defense with eight total tackles. Junior lineman Cole Schwartz added six and Herman added four.

Johnson Creek hosts Palmyra-Eagle next Friday, and the homestand will continue with a game against Milwaukee School of Excellence on Thursday, Sept. 1. MSOE is a last second replacement for St. John’s Northwestern, which cancelled its football season earlier this month.

MARSHALL 42, JOHNSON CREEK 20

Marshall 14 7 7 14 — 42

Johnson Creek 6 14 0 0 — 20

First Quarter

M — Motl 6 run (Schepp kick)

JC — Hartz 21 pass from Bredlow (kick failed)

M — Motl 86 kickoff return (Schepp kick)

Second Quarter

JC — Hartz 6 run (Hartz pass from Bredlow)

M — Petersen 2 run (Schepp kick)

JC — Bredlow 4 run (kick blocked)

Third Quarter

M — Motl 4 run (Schepp kick)

Fourth Quarter

M — Motl 29 run (Schepp kick)

M — Motl 59 run (Schepp kick)

Team statistics — First Downs: M 17, JC 13. Total offense: M 340, JC 265. Rushing: M 35-340 JC 25-159. Passing: M 0, JC 106. Fumbles-lost: M 0-0, JC 0-0. Penalties: M 6-50, JC 5-32

Individual statistics — Rushing: M Motl 21-238, Campos 8-76, Petersen 5-15. JC Hartz 12-78, Bredlow 7-42, Blakey 6-39. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — M, Petersen 0-3-1, JC, Bredlow 7-18-1. Receiving: JC Herman 3-61, S. Hartz 2-44