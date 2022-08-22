ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Charles Broadway
3d ago

all teachers need a pay cut and benefits cut. pay them on teaching merit. If the children learn reading, writing, arithmetic and NO crt. Then they can make more money.

Reply
3
Vic Howdyshell
3d ago

might as well. look at what they are turning out. half can't read, can't write or just don't know anything.

Reply(2)
6
Related
columbusunderground.com

Study: Ohio Teacher Salaries Remain Flat For Past 25 Years

As Ohio students head back for a new school year, they go back to teachers whose average pay hasn’t changed much since before high school seniors were born. A study by the national Economic Policy Institute showed average weekly wages for teachers have stayed “relatively flat” since 1996, in data adjusted for inflation.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#K12#Education#Columbus School Board#Cea
paydayreport.com

Tax Breaks Leading to Teachers’ Strikes in Ohio – Railroaders Blast Biden’s Proposed Settlement – Alabama GE Workers Move to Unionize

Greetings from the Burgh, where we are closely monitoring a series of high-profile teachers’ strikes across Ohio, including in Columbus, over devastating property tax cuts. Donate to help us cover costs of traveling to Ohio to cover these strikes. Please, if you can, sign up as one of our 711 recurring donors today.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

PUCO grants stay in FirstEnergy / HB 6 investigations

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today granted a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio to stay its four ongoing investigations related to FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities and the passage of Amended Substitute House Bill 6. In today’s entry, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Cities Banning Conversion Therapy While State Efforts Stall

As a statewide ban on conversion therapy has stalled out in the Ohio legislature, several local municipalities have taken steps to outlaw the discredited practice within their city’s limits. Conversion or reparative therapy is any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. The universally...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio leading the way with new aircraft tracking system

COLUMBUS, Ohio— As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the presence...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy