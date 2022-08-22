Read full article on original website
Charles Broadway
3d ago
all teachers need a pay cut and benefits cut. pay them on teaching merit. If the children learn reading, writing, arithmetic and NO crt. Then they can make more money.
Vic Howdyshell
3d ago
might as well. look at what they are turning out. half can't read, can't write or just don't know anything.
Ohio teachers say they won't end their strike without improvements to miserable classroom environment
The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio's largest school system say they won't end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
columbusunderground.com
Study: Ohio Teacher Salaries Remain Flat For Past 25 Years
As Ohio students head back for a new school year, they go back to teachers whose average pay hasn’t changed much since before high school seniors were born. A study by the national Economic Policy Institute showed average weekly wages for teachers have stayed “relatively flat” since 1996, in data adjusted for inflation.
cleveland19.com
More Northeast Ohio students will have access to healthcare at school this year
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Back to school time is when a lot of kids renew physicals for sports or go in for a routine well-check. But, what about those who don’t have transportation to a doctor’s office or the money to pay for a visit?. 19 Investigates discovered...
paydayreport.com
Tax Breaks Leading to Teachers’ Strikes in Ohio – Railroaders Blast Biden’s Proposed Settlement – Alabama GE Workers Move to Unionize
Greetings from the Burgh, where we are closely monitoring a series of high-profile teachers’ strikes across Ohio, including in Columbus, over devastating property tax cuts. Donate to help us cover costs of traveling to Ohio to cover these strikes. Please, if you can, sign up as one of our 711 recurring donors today.
wvxu.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
PUCO grants stay in FirstEnergy / HB 6 investigations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today granted a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio to stay its four ongoing investigations related to FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities and the passage of Amended Substitute House Bill 6. In today’s entry, the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools.
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Cities Banning Conversion Therapy While State Efforts Stall
As a statewide ban on conversion therapy has stalled out in the Ohio legislature, several local municipalities have taken steps to outlaw the discredited practice within their city’s limits. Conversion or reparative therapy is any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. The universally...
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar...
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio leading the way with new aircraft tracking system
COLUMBUS, Ohio— As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to the presence...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
