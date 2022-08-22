ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin’s very own board gaming group

By Kate Dalton
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKWyZ_0hQ6wmDf00

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something for all the fans of board games.

There’s a group in Joplin dedicated to board game lovers – or anyone who wants to meet new people in a relaxed setting.

Group members got together this afternoon at “Bookhouse Cinema” in Joplin – where members got 15% off their food and drinks.

Glenn Dikeman founded the free group five years ago with hopes of helping the community engage with each other more.

“I think what’s wonderful about it is, it gets people talking. I know right after COVID-19, we don’t meet and talk anymore. So, it’s nice to have some face-to-face interaction. And, they’ve developed new board games that don’t last two hours, people are able to play until the end of the term, and there’s also cooperative games where people can work together and talk and not worry about being knocked out,” said Glenn Dikeman, Founder of Joplin Board Gamers

If you would like to participate in the board game fun, Glenn says to reach out to him on the group’s Facebook page – Joplin Board Gamers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities

JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg storage business announces upcoming expansion

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Countryside Self Storage in Pittsburg, Kansas today announced its plan to build more than 100 new climate-controlled units. The organization says the new units are currently under construction at its 4th street location. “We recognized a need for high-quality, climate-controlled storage in the market,” states Amanda...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Joplin, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

SEK learns story behind Arma Homecoming

FRANKLIN, Ks. — Southeast Kansas is learning about one of its longest standing traditions. The Miner’s Hall Museum opened its doors for a special presentation called “Coming Home.” It focused on the three families behind Arma’s Homecoming. Five sons from each the Kovacic, Kmetz and the Varsolona families left Arma to fight in World War […]
ARMA, KS
Four States Home Page

Joplin students with full backpacks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students and families are spending their last summer weekend preparing for the classroom. Dozens of students and their families made their final school supply stop at “The Calvary Chapel of Joplin” this afternoon. Today was the church’s 17th Annual Family Day and Free Back-to-School Giveaway. The church partnered with “The Salvation […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Preserving local African American heritage

DIAMOND, Mo. — African American heritage is being preserved all across the Ozark region. That’s thanks to “The State Historical Society of Missouri” and the grant program, “Missouri Humanities.” They have been collecting documents, photos and stories from families and individuals with roots in the Ozarks. The SHSMO then takes the photos and documents and […]
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Board Gaming#S Wonderful#Joplin Board Gamers#Nexstar Media Inc
Four States Home Page

Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
Four States Home Page

Back to school block party for Noel kids

NOEL, Mo. — Kids in one small Southwest Missouri town enjoy a “summer farewell” event before heading back to school next week. Noel Elementary hosted its annual back to school community block party this evening (8/19). The downtown event brought out hundreds; all taking part in the many activities and events. One business in Noel […]
NOEL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Airsoft enthusiasts prepare for big military simulation

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Volunteers who love with the military simulation sport of “Airsoft,” spend their weekend preparing a Northeast Oklahoma park for a big event. More than a dozen people from around the four states, some traveling over two hundred miles, spent the weekend at “D-Day Adventure Park” in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. Volunteers spent Friday through […]
WYANDOTTE, OK
Four States Home Page

First Responders thanked for service in Sheldon

SHELDON, Mo. — Area first responders are being thanked for their service. The 5th Annual Appreciation Event for first responders returned to the Lodge of Hope in Sheldon this afternoon. Throughout the day Peterson’s Outdoor Ministries and 360 Auto Service treated first responders and their families to food, music and activities. Some tried their hands […]
SHELDON, MO
Four States Home Page

MSSU Freshman getting involved on campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest lions to the MSSU pride are making big decisions today. Like what club, church or Greek life group they want to join this semester. The annual “Campus Craze” event is always held on the Sunday before classes start, to help students learn all Joplin has to offer – on campus […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Miami city parks adds pickleball courts

MIAMI, Okla. – Miami city leaders spent $35,000 renovating the community’s tennis courts and adding pickleball courts. Located at 200 5th Avenue NE the court is used by the Miami High School Tennis teams and is open for public use, said Melinda Stotts, city communications manager. The City of Miami’s Parks and Public Works crews […]
MIAMI, OK
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Four States Home Page

Missouri Southern Lions are ready for classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s freshman made their choice official this afternoon. MSSU held its Annual Freshman Convocation at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center for the class of 2027. With around 600 new lions joining the pride, these freshman are learning everything they need to know before class starts on Monday. The tradition helps […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

A collection that’s truly antique

JOPLIN, Mo. — The owner of a Joplin business has amassed a collection of irreplaceable items that are truly antique. Bob Mitchell, owner of Hidden Acres Antiques, collects and sells over 6,000 items in his 32nd Street store. All of them, classified as true antiques, meaning each item is at least 100-years-old. Mitchell has appeared […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy