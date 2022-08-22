ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
Two Killeen men sentenced for involvement in string of 2017-2018 robberies

WACO, Texas — Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a series of robberies that took place in Killeen, according to Waco Police Department. From November 2017 to January 2018, 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, robbed five businesses at gunpoint, according to Temple Police.
