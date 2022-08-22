Read full article on original website
Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
Two Killeen men sentenced for involvement in string of 2017-2018 robberies
WACO, Texas — Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a series of robberies that took place in Killeen, according to Waco Police Department. From November 2017 to January 2018, 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, and Christopher Teon Fults, 29, robbed five businesses at gunpoint, according to Temple Police.
6 FIX | Warranty company fixes Cove woman's AC unit after she calls 6 News
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Catrina Jackson bought a home in Copperas Cove three years ago. Her mother bought her a policy with First American Home Warranty, and she specifically paid extra to have her air conditioner covered. When the air condition went out on July 14, Jackson called the warranty company.
