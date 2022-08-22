Read full article on original website
Related
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
One dead after Knox County ATV accident
Knox County Sheriff's Office dispatched officers to a single vehicle ATV crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
14news.com
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
Federal inmate dies after medical emergency in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - An inmate from the federal prison in Terre Haute died after a medical emergency Saturday evening. Jonathan Powers, 47, was transported to the hospital after staff noticed he was acting erratically, according to Federal Correctional Institution press release. CPR was initiated after Powers became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other inmates were involved.
WISH-TV
Man dies in ATV crash early Sunday morning
VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning from an ATV vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Charles Hunt, 64, from Edwardsport was operating his ATV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
MyWabashValley.com
No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
On Thursday 34 year old Roger Salmon of Loogootee was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, bond was set at $10,000. Washington Police Department arrested 36 year old Jason Jones of Washington on a warrant of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence a $25,000 was posted.
Mooresville police searching for mother-child pair, boyfriend
A statewide missing persons notification has been declared in the disappearances of a 3-year-old boy and the boyfriend of his mother.
WTHI
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
WTHI
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
Comments / 0