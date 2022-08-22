TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO