Grand Opening held for Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue
A Grand Opening Ceremony was held for the new Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue, located at Oshkiimaajitahdah on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Redby, Minnesota. The Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue was established in 2022 and is labeled as "your go-to event venue" on the Red...
Redby Back to School Backpack Giveaway - Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Redby Back to School Backpack Giveaway - Tuesday, August 30, 2022. 10 AM until gone - Breakfast sandwiches will be served until they are gone, as well.
Back to School Fest held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs
Back to School Fest Events were held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that there were over 500 participants in Red Lake.
Sanford Health breaks ground on transformative Virtual Care Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. - Today, Sanford Health broke ground on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services. Construction will begin immediately...
Ponemah Back to School Fest 2022 - August 24, 2022
Ponemah Back to School Fest 2022 - August 24, 2022. Games and Fun for All Ages.
Kayla Bunker
Kayla Bunker, age 33, of Naytahwaush, MN, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by her family. Service details are pending.
Steven Barry Stangel
September 8, 1948 ~ August 18, 2022 (age 73) Steven Barry Stangel, 73, of Bena, Minnesota passed away on August 18, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by his family. Stevie married Diana Tibbetts on September 16, 1966. They were blessed by two daughters, Sherri and Stephanie...
