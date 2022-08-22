ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Opening held for Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue

A Grand Opening Ceremony was held for the new Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue, located at Oshkiimaajitahdah on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Redby, Minnesota. The Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue was established in 2022 and is labeled as "your go-to event venue" on the Red...
REDBY, MN
Sanford Health breaks ground on transformative Virtual Care Center

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Today, Sanford Health broke ground on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services. Construction will begin immediately...
BEMIDJI, MN
Kayla Bunker

Kayla Bunker, age 33, of Naytahwaush, MN, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by her family. Service details are pending.
NAYTAHWAUSH, MN
Steven Barry Stangel

September 8, 1948 ~ August 18, 2022 (age 73) Steven Barry Stangel, 73, of Bena, Minnesota passed away on August 18, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by his family. Stevie married Diana Tibbetts on September 16, 1966. They were blessed by two daughters, Sherri and Stephanie...
BENA, MN

