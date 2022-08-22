Read full article on original website
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Friday that Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, was charged with committing a Hobbs...
Federal grant to cover cost of six new electric buses for Greater Minnesota transit agencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4 million federal grant for six electric buses. The new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at the following rural transit systems in Greater Minnesota:. • Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses)
Attorney General Ellison issues consumer alert about crisis pregnancy centers
CPCs may provide misleading information about abortion and contraception, and often do not provide services they claim to offer; consumers encouraged to contact AG’s Office with concerns or complaints. August 22, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today issued a consumer alert that warns Minnesotans seeking...
Attorney General Ellison shuts down mismanaged school-supply charity, secures permanent ban against president
August 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has shut down Welch Charities, a Minnesota nonprofit, and has permanently banned its president, Arturo Eguia, from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. The charity, whose stated mission is to help children start the school year right, operates the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival and fundraising event. The civil enforcement action, filed today in Ramsey County District Court, arises from failures in oversight by the organization’s board of directors that Eguia led, that resulted in the misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in charitable assets.
MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers
MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
Keep your address up to date with the Red Lake Enrollment Office
This is a reminder to keep your address up to date with the Red Lake Enrollment Office.
WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15
MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Second TV Ad Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their second anti-Scott Jensen TV ad of 2022. The spot features a Minnesota OB-GYN reacting to Jensen’s extreme plan to ban abortion in Minnesota if he becomes governor. “Scott Jensen said that he would try to ban abortion...
Drought Relief Checks Begin Mailing This Week
St. Paul, MN: Checks to Minnesota livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) will begin to be mailed this week. A total of 2,922 out of 3,000 received applications were approved, totaling $18.9 million in...
REVISED Red Lake Warriors Football Schedule 2022
09-01-22 NYM Home 7:00 p.m. 09-09-22 RLCC Away 7:00 p.m. 09-16-22 Bagley Away 7:00 p.m. 09-22-22 Wadena Home 5:30 p.m. 09-30-22 Menahga Away 7:00 p.m. 10-07-22 Walker Away 7:00 p.m. 10-13-22 Pine River Home 6:00 p.m. 10-19-22 Polk County West Home 7:00 p.m.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in...
Saint Paul Public Schools Unanimously Supports Smudging in Classrooms
ST PAUL, Minn.- The Saint Paul Public School Board (SPPS) voted unanimously on Tuesday to support a new policy that allows Indigenous students to smudge in schools. "The policy that we want to bring forward is to introduce smudging as a cultural, social, and emotional intervention," said SPPS's American Indian Education Program Supervisor John Bobolink during Tuesday's meeting. "I know that there has been use of smudging with religious ceremonies or spiritual ceremonies, but smudging is not exclusive to those events."
Back to School Fest held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs
Back to School Fest Events were held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that there were over 500 participants in Red Lake.
