Attorney General Ellison shuts down mismanaged school-supply charity, secures permanent ban against president
August 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has shut down Welch Charities, a Minnesota nonprofit, and has permanently banned its president, Arturo Eguia, from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. The charity, whose stated mission is to help children start the school year right, operates the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival and fundraising event. The civil enforcement action, filed today in Ramsey County District Court, arises from failures in oversight by the organization’s board of directors that Eguia led, that resulted in the misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in charitable assets.
Attorney General Ellison issues consumer alert about crisis pregnancy centers
CPCs may provide misleading information about abortion and contraception, and often do not provide services they claim to offer; consumers encouraged to contact AG’s Office with concerns or complaints. August 22, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today issued a consumer alert that warns Minnesotans seeking...
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers
MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals through Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C., August 23, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a $3,458,752.00 cooperative agreement with Minnesota to increase their purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS),...
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Second TV Ad Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their second anti-Scott Jensen TV ad of 2022. The spot features a Minnesota OB-GYN reacting to Jensen’s extreme plan to ban abortion in Minnesota if he becomes governor. “Scott Jensen said that he would try to ban abortion...
Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census
(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15
MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session
(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
