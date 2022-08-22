Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Bemidji Man in Custody After Attacking Beltrami Co. Deputy
A 34-year-old Bemidji man is in custody after attacking a Beltrami County deputy. The deputy was responding to a 911 call of a verbal argument around 6:45 Monday night at the 600 block of Lake Ave. NE. 911 operators could hear a man yelling and a female voice crying. According...
trfradio.com
Sorenson Faces Escape From Custody Charges
A Saint Paul area woman faces Escape From Custody charges in Pennington County. Authorities say Clarice Elizabeth Sorenson, 43, allegedly failed to return to the Pennington County jail August 20th following approval of a furlough from Court. Sorenson is still at large.
redlakenationnews.com
Back to School Fest held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs
Back to School Fest Events were held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that there were over 500 participants in Red Lake.
redlakenationnews.com
Sanford Health breaks ground on transformative Virtual Care Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. - Today, Sanford Health broke ground on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services. Construction will begin immediately...
redlakenationnews.com
Redby Back to School Backpack Giveaway - Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Redby Back to School Backpack Giveaway - Tuesday, August 30, 2022. 10 AM until gone - Breakfast sandwiches will be served until they are gone, as well.
valleynewslive.com
Public encouraged to give feedback on Beltrami County Jail
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A public hearing is scheduled to talk about issues at the Beltrami County Jail, and residents are encouraged to give their feedback. Officials say the jail faces challenges including a severe lack of housing, falling short of Department of Corrections standards, increasing mental health and drug dependency needs and outdated infrastructure that is leading to safety liabilities. You can read more about the jail’s challenges here.
redlakenationnews.com
Grand Opening held for Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue
A Grand Opening Ceremony was held for the new Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue, located at Oshkiimaajitahdah on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Redby, Minnesota. The Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (GE) Wellness & Event Venue was established in 2022 and is labeled as "your go-to event venue" on the Red...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
redlakenationnews.com
Marlin Farley Sr.
May 9, 1961 - August 15, 2022. Marlin Farley Sr./ Makade Asin, age 61, passed away on August 15, 2022 at his home in Bemidji, MN. Marlin was the oldest child of Ida Marie Goodwin and Ronald Joseph Farley born on May 9, 1961, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, and was an enrolled member of White Earth Tribe. Throughout his childhood, he was especially close to his maternal grandmother, Ida Goodwin and had much appreciation for his foster parents David and Nancy Chrisman.
