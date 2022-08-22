May 9, 1961 - August 15, 2022. Marlin Farley Sr./ Makade Asin, age 61, passed away on August 15, 2022 at his home in Bemidji, MN. Marlin was the oldest child of Ida Marie Goodwin and Ronald Joseph Farley born on May 9, 1961, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, and was an enrolled member of White Earth Tribe. Throughout his childhood, he was especially close to his maternal grandmother, Ida Goodwin and had much appreciation for his foster parents David and Nancy Chrisman.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO