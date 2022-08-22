Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Glide Atop The Water
This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022
"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com.
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Bill Sadlo of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Bill Sadlo, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties as part of our In Conversation feature about nonprofit leaders. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Sadlo shares his insights with SRQ readers on community growth and changes.
srqmagazine.com
A Doggone Delicious Partnership sets Fundraising Goal of $50,000
Daiquiri Deck, a worldwide leader in frozen drink innovation and restaurant with five locations that delivers a quality experience, great times, good vibes and the best frozen daiquiris around, recently partnered with Southeastern Guide Dogs with a goal to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month in September through its Daiquiris for Dogs program.Launching Sept. 1 and running through the end of the month, patrons that visit any of the five Daiquiri Deck locations will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs. A QR code will also be available so guests can donate a custom amount of their own. Throughout the month of September, Daiquiri Deck will also offer a drink special to coincide with the Daiquiris for Dogs program, which includes a $3 Teremana Tooter to compliment any daiquiri. Several events will also be held throughout the month to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, and dogs are encouraged to visit the various Daiquiri Deck locations. The top donor of the month, nicknamed the Top Dog, will receive a VIP tour of the Southeastern Guide Dog facility in Palmetto, a photo opportunity with a puppy in training and a meet and greet session with a recipient of a guide dog.
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
srqmagazine.com
Sopes at Reyna's Taqueria Pile on the Joy
When you tell people you’re a food writer, there’s one common question that typically follows. It starts with, “Have you been to …” and ends with the name of a restaurant they love. Since rejoining SRQ, I’ve heard Ryena’s Taqueria mentioned at the end of that question more than any other.
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Outstanding Youth Leadership in Our Community: Abigail K.
Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
srqmagazine.com
Missing Mascot Found, Returned to Excited Cranberry Elementary School Students
The excited cheers of Cranberry Elementary School students greeted the joyful return of Cooper, the school’s world-traveling cougar mascot, at a celebration that capped a weeks-long experiential learning adventure dubbed “The Great Cooper Caper.” Cranberry Principal Brad Porinchak made the announcement that Cooper, who had not reported back to school as expected from his far-flung summer travels, had been spotted near campus that morning. On cue, Cooper, wearing bathing trunks and carrying a swim noodle, was escorted into the school’s cafeteria by North Port Mayor Pete Emrich, Commissioners Jill Luke and Barbara Langdon, and City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The North Port officials were called to deliver Cooper back to Cranberry students after he was discovered lounging at the North Port Aquatic Center surrounded by hot dog wrappers. Clearly relishing the exuberant welcome back party, Cooper encouraged students to explore new places and keep learning but assured them that of all the beautiful places he traveled and all the wonderful people he met, there was no better place than Cranberry Elementary School. “The Great Cooper Caper” was a CSI-style immersive mystery customized for Cranberry through a schoolwide grant from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. The academic scenario was created in coordination with University of South Florida science professors Dr. Mitch Ruzek and Dr. Dana Zeidler of Immersive Academics."¯ Students in all K-5 grade levels at Cranberry Elementary engaged in the forensic-style inquiry-based learning adventure as they looked for clues to solve the mystery of Cooper’s whereabouts. Following the clues led students to track where he went, what he did, who he met, and the history, culture, geography and interesting facts about landmarks he visited. The immersive mystery integrated collaborative interdisciplinary schoolwide curriculum and investigative problem-solving to help K-5 students attain a higher level of scientific literacy, develop inquiry skills, and to better model authentic academic habits of mind. The examination also incorporated state standards and curricula including earth space, geology, American and world history, writing, reading, and more disciplines.
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton
Over a dozen seniors' mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.
Missing St. Pete woman found safe in Tampa, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
srqmagazine.com
Key Chorale Announces New Singer Appointments and Staff
As Key Chorale gets prepared for its 38th season, they announce three new additions to their professional core of singers and three new staff members. Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, is a fully auditioned ensemble of more than 100 singers with a paid professional core of 19. “For this season we have increased the size of our professional core and increased compensation for those positions,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “This allows us to continue presenting programs and concerts of the highest caliber and to recognize and reward those appointed singers who are such a big part of our musical team. We are lucky to have so many talented singers both as our paid core and our incredible volunteer singers who bring so much love and passion for their art.”
iheart.com
Drone Video Captures Florida Man Fighting Off Alligator Attack
An incredible story of survival. A Tampa man was swimming in a lake. He says he was shooting a video for his adventure company when he was attacked by a 12-foot alligator. Juan Carlos la Verde, aka "JC Defeats," tells WFLA-TV, “I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke, I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth, so I knew what I was in,”
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Driver dead after near head-on crash with semi-truck in Lithia
The crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at about 6 a.m.
Girlfriend Turns Herself In After Boyfriend Found Dead
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Rhiannon Spicer, 24, has turned herself into police custody this evening. She is being charged with 2nd-degree murder. Police in St. Pete have determined that a suspicious death of a 29-year-old man is now a homicide. According to police, at
