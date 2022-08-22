Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
srqmagazine.com
Glide Atop The Water
This weekend, get out onto the water in a way you’ve never done before: on an E-Foil. An E-Foil is an electronically propelled version of a hydrofoil board--a surfboard with a foil attached to the bottom of its surface which acts as a lifting force, allowing the board to glide above the surface of the water.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 25, 2022
"My role model is NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Her perseverance and commitment to each thing she does inspires me to bring a similar determination to each thing that I do." - Abigail K., Senior at Sarasota Military Academy. [Politics] Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com.
srqmagazine.com
Young Professionals Gathered to Align With Purpose
Over 200 young professionals in the Sarasota area gathered together for an event ready to “Align With Purpose.” This year was all about encouraging and providing guidance to those who want to elevate their career by aligning what they are passionate about with how they do business. It seemed regardless of where the attendees were in their professional journey, they left inspired to take the next step armed with great community connections. It would be hard to attend an event full of exercises, networking, and authentic voices from leaders in our community and not come out with some key takeaways. Mitch Lomazov, this year’s keynote speaker and emcee had this to say about the Summit:
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Bill Sadlo of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Bill Sadlo, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties as part of our In Conversation feature about nonprofit leaders. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Sadlo shares his insights with SRQ readers on community growth and changes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
srqmagazine.com
A Doggone Delicious Partnership sets Fundraising Goal of $50,000
Daiquiri Deck, a worldwide leader in frozen drink innovation and restaurant with five locations that delivers a quality experience, great times, good vibes and the best frozen daiquiris around, recently partnered with Southeastern Guide Dogs with a goal to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month in September through its Daiquiris for Dogs program.Launching Sept. 1 and running through the end of the month, patrons that visit any of the five Daiquiri Deck locations will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs. A QR code will also be available so guests can donate a custom amount of their own. Throughout the month of September, Daiquiri Deck will also offer a drink special to coincide with the Daiquiris for Dogs program, which includes a $3 Teremana Tooter to compliment any daiquiri. Several events will also be held throughout the month to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs, and dogs are encouraged to visit the various Daiquiri Deck locations. The top donor of the month, nicknamed the Top Dog, will receive a VIP tour of the Southeastern Guide Dog facility in Palmetto, a photo opportunity with a puppy in training and a meet and greet session with a recipient of a guide dog.
srqmagazine.com
Outstanding Youth Leadership in Our Community: Abigail K.
Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
srqmagazine.com
Key Chorale Announces New Singer Appointments and Staff
As Key Chorale gets prepared for its 38th season, they announce three new additions to their professional core of singers and three new staff members. Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, is a fully auditioned ensemble of more than 100 singers with a paid professional core of 19. “For this season we have increased the size of our professional core and increased compensation for those positions,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “This allows us to continue presenting programs and concerts of the highest caliber and to recognize and reward those appointed singers who are such a big part of our musical team. We are lucky to have so many talented singers both as our paid core and our incredible volunteer singers who bring so much love and passion for their art.”
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
srqmagazine.com
Brunch on the Bay
The table has been set! The 28th Brunch on the Bay is returning to the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus on Sunday, November 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Join us for great company and local cuisine while supporting student success. In addition to scholarships, this year’s Brunch on the Bay will support a next level of exciting initiatives – including construction of a planned Nursing/STEM building – that will create new academic and research opportunities for students and faculty and grow the invaluable partnership between the Sarasota-Manatee campus and the larger community.
srqmagazine.com
Sopes at Reyna's Taqueria Pile on the Joy
When you tell people you’re a food writer, there’s one common question that typically follows. It starts with, “Have you been to …” and ends with the name of a restaurant they love. Since rejoining SRQ, I’ve heard Ryena’s Taqueria mentioned at the end of that question more than any other.
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
srqmagazine.com
Missing Mascot Found, Returned to Excited Cranberry Elementary School Students
The excited cheers of Cranberry Elementary School students greeted the joyful return of Cooper, the school’s world-traveling cougar mascot, at a celebration that capped a weeks-long experiential learning adventure dubbed “The Great Cooper Caper.” Cranberry Principal Brad Porinchak made the announcement that Cooper, who had not reported back to school as expected from his far-flung summer travels, had been spotted near campus that morning. On cue, Cooper, wearing bathing trunks and carrying a swim noodle, was escorted into the school’s cafeteria by North Port Mayor Pete Emrich, Commissioners Jill Luke and Barbara Langdon, and City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The North Port officials were called to deliver Cooper back to Cranberry students after he was discovered lounging at the North Port Aquatic Center surrounded by hot dog wrappers. Clearly relishing the exuberant welcome back party, Cooper encouraged students to explore new places and keep learning but assured them that of all the beautiful places he traveled and all the wonderful people he met, there was no better place than Cranberry Elementary School. “The Great Cooper Caper” was a CSI-style immersive mystery customized for Cranberry through a schoolwide grant from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. The academic scenario was created in coordination with University of South Florida science professors Dr. Mitch Ruzek and Dr. Dana Zeidler of Immersive Academics."¯ Students in all K-5 grade levels at Cranberry Elementary engaged in the forensic-style inquiry-based learning adventure as they looked for clues to solve the mystery of Cooper’s whereabouts. Following the clues led students to track where he went, what he did, who he met, and the history, culture, geography and interesting facts about landmarks he visited. The immersive mystery integrated collaborative interdisciplinary schoolwide curriculum and investigative problem-solving to help K-5 students attain a higher level of scientific literacy, develop inquiry skills, and to better model authentic academic habits of mind. The examination also incorporated state standards and curricula including earth space, geology, American and world history, writing, reading, and more disciplines.
Comments / 0