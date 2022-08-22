The excited cheers of Cranberry Elementary School students greeted the joyful return of Cooper, the school’s world-traveling cougar mascot, at a celebration that capped a weeks-long experiential learning adventure dubbed “The Great Cooper Caper.” Cranberry Principal Brad Porinchak made the announcement that Cooper, who had not reported back to school as expected from his far-flung summer travels, had been spotted near campus that morning. On cue, Cooper, wearing bathing trunks and carrying a swim noodle, was escorted into the school’s cafeteria by North Port Mayor Pete Emrich, Commissioners Jill Luke and Barbara Langdon, and City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The North Port officials were called to deliver Cooper back to Cranberry students after he was discovered lounging at the North Port Aquatic Center surrounded by hot dog wrappers. Clearly relishing the exuberant welcome back party, Cooper encouraged students to explore new places and keep learning but assured them that of all the beautiful places he traveled and all the wonderful people he met, there was no better place than Cranberry Elementary School. “The Great Cooper Caper” was a CSI-style immersive mystery customized for Cranberry through a schoolwide grant from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. The academic scenario was created in coordination with University of South Florida science professors Dr. Mitch Ruzek and Dr. Dana Zeidler of Immersive Academics."¯ Students in all K-5 grade levels at Cranberry Elementary engaged in the forensic-style inquiry-based learning adventure as they looked for clues to solve the mystery of Cooper’s whereabouts. Following the clues led students to track where he went, what he did, who he met, and the history, culture, geography and interesting facts about landmarks he visited. The immersive mystery integrated collaborative interdisciplinary schoolwide curriculum and investigative problem-solving to help K-5 students attain a higher level of scientific literacy, develop inquiry skills, and to better model authentic academic habits of mind. The examination also incorporated state standards and curricula including earth space, geology, American and world history, writing, reading, and more disciplines.

