Fallon, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Get Healthy Carson City: Only living people experience recovery

In 2018 President Trump held a White House Opioid Summit. During this summit, a woman named CeCe Brown told the story of losing her son to an accidental opioid overdose. She remembered one of the last things he said to her, “Mom, I’m trying. I’m trying.” Ryan was on a waitlist at two treatment facilities when he accidently overdosed.
multihousingnews.com

BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M

The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
fernleyreporter.com

School Board to discuss Fernley bus policy Tuesday

The Lyon County School Board is scheduled to discuss Fernley school bus routes at this month’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton Intermediate School. The district increased the walk zone to Fernley High School to three miles this year after the completion of the Safe Routes to School pathway on the east side of U.S. 95A. Its walk zone for high schools in the county was three miles, but the district hadn’t been able to follow the policy in Fernley because of a lack of a walking path.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow

Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
KOLO TV Reno

Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On August 17th, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
thefallonpost.org

Don't Miss the Cantaloupe Festival This Weekend

The Cantaloupe Festival and Country Fair kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 26. A weekend-long event presented by CC Communications that is not to be missed. Come enjoy this year's expanded Farmers Market and a full line-up of amazing bands, an array of competitions, and the famous Cantaloupe Daiquiri. There's something for everyone.
FALLON, NV

