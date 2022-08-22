Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
Coral Academy of Science to open third elementary school in Northwest Reno
Families in Reno can expect to see a new charter school in the coming years as the school district and one of its sponsored charter schools resolved issues surrounding finances and liability. Washoe County School District Trustees unanimously approved to allow Coral Academy of Science to open a third elementary school located at...
Reno kindergartners wear brave smiles for first day of school at Lenz Elementary
Wearing "First Day of School" crowns and marching in squiggly lines, kindergartners at Lenz Elementary came bursting out of the school and into their parents' arms Monday afternoon. Principal Dave Keller said this year's class put on brave faces for their first day. “Comparatively, I think the kids – you know, lots of smiles,...
KOLO TV Reno
DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
Nevada Appeal
Get Healthy Carson City: Only living people experience recovery
In 2018 President Trump held a White House Opioid Summit. During this summit, a woman named CeCe Brown told the story of losing her son to an accidental opioid overdose. She remembered one of the last things he said to her, “Mom, I’m trying. I’m trying.” Ryan was on a waitlist at two treatment facilities when he accidently overdosed.
multihousingnews.com
BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M
The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
fernleyreporter.com
School Board to discuss Fernley bus policy Tuesday
The Lyon County School Board is scheduled to discuss Fernley school bus routes at this month’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton Intermediate School. The district increased the walk zone to Fernley High School to three miles this year after the completion of the Safe Routes to School pathway on the east side of U.S. 95A. Its walk zone for high schools in the county was three miles, but the district hadn’t been able to follow the policy in Fernley because of a lack of a walking path.
2news.com
Nevada Battle of the Badges Competition Bats to Strike Out Critical Blood Shortages
The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held at Greater Nevada Field the past two days where local law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies came together to see who can donate the most blood for a good cause. The annual blood drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow
Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
fernleyreporter.com
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
Wild horses of the American West brings life-size awareness campaign to Burning Man
A new herd of wild horses is descending on the Black Rock Desert for 2022’s Burning Man festival. The Wild Horses of the American West project is rounding up more than a dozen life-size sculptures from local and international artists to bring awareness to environmental concerns surrounding the West’s wild horses. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On August 17th, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
thefallonpost.org
Don't Miss the Cantaloupe Festival This Weekend
The Cantaloupe Festival and Country Fair kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 26. A weekend-long event presented by CC Communications that is not to be missed. Come enjoy this year's expanded Farmers Market and a full line-up of amazing bands, an array of competitions, and the famous Cantaloupe Daiquiri. There's something for everyone.
Burning Man's 'Last Bet Motel' calls attention to Reno housing crisis
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and her husband, Joe, used to walk by the Best Bet Motel every day. The couple lived down the street and always smirked when they read the motel's sign and marquee, reading, "Don't be crasy," in red letters. ...
Reno-based Aha! Airlines cancels flights after parent company ExpressJet files bankruptcy
Reno-based aha! Airlines is ceasing operations effective immediately after its parent company ExpressJet filed for bankruptcy. Atlanta-based ExpressJet announced on Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. ExpressJet launched Aha! Airlines at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the fall of 2021. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Keeks, a service dog, served as Mayor For The Day at Reno.
