Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Some of Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘ fans couldn’t get past one thing their son Crew was caught doing in a video shared on Instagram . Many pointed out Crew’s double dipping moment in the kitchen, calling it “gross.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbKLZ_0hQ6tYhk00
Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines shared a video of Crew in the kitchen

On Aug. 14, Joanna posted a video of Crew on Instagram , captioning it, “My little sous chef.”

Crew was seen hard at work , tasting and stirring sauce with a tiny spoon, browning meat in a skillet, and seasoning it with two kid-sized pinches of salt. He also counted up basil and bay leaves.

The video ends with a too-cute photo of Crew helping his mom, as he’s perched on a stool by the stove with Joanna standing beside him.

Some fans said Chip and Joanna Gaines’ son Crew made an unsanitary move

The Instagram comment section lit up with some of the Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines ‘ star’s followers weighing in on the way Crew took a taste of sauce and returned the spoon to the pot.

Comments included, “Oh triple dipping and a stir, lol so gross,” “Yuck he double dips in the sauce,” and “The double dipping has us all screaming.”

Many people were quick to point out that double dipping is unsanitary. “He needs to learn that you only dip once. That is unhealthy and disgusting,” one person commented. Another person shared, “Saliva can make tomato sauces/soups turn bad in a minute. Just saying!”

A few people called out the “fail,” pointing fingers at Joanna. “Sorry but you’re teaching him incorrectly. A double dip is never allowed in cooking especially when possibly sick,” one person noted. “That’s spreading germs. That is an instant fail in any kitchen.”

When one person commented, “Cute but double dipping is gross!,” another commenter responded, “It’s their kid. Not a restaurant. Lighten up.”

The original commenter replied, “It’s not only that, if it’s not eaten immediately it can grow bacteria/mold way quicker. It’s not just ‘germs’ like people think.”

Many fans defended Crew’s cute double dip

Not everyone found Crew’s kitchen moment disgusting, however. “Double dippers Unite! Good man right there,” one person wrote.

“Does it really matter if he tastes it once or twice?” another commenter asked. “I am sure the sauce is just for his family. My kids are adults and they still try food off my plate, no biggie. You do you, Crew.”

Another commenter noted, “People stop being so negative. Go elsewhere. Anyone who doesn’t stick the spoon back in the pot after tasting when cooking for your own family and self, is full of s×%#.”

One of Joanna’s followers shared, “Quit with the double dipping comments … Y’all aren’t the ones eating it … Annoying!”

Another commenter argued, “For everyone saying no double dipping, it is their kid cooking for them, not the public or for a restaurant full of customers. Lighten up. If you kiss your kids, you can eat something they double dipped in.”

RELATED: Chip Gaines Revealed Joanna Gaines Is a Picky Eater and Stubborn About Trying New Food

Comments / 16

Charlene Osborn
2d ago

On August 23, 2021 Gaines announced he was raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donating his hair to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair for medical reasons.

Reply
4
E J
2d ago

You're right, not only her cooking show. I love ❤️ the Food Network, I've seen that and I hate when they're cooking and playing with their hair. I'm like if your hair is in the way, why not put it in a ponytail or hair net and why not take a special cloth to wipe your sweat rather than your hands or cloths, the kitchen is hot, I'm no chef but I can cook a little bit. I guess she felt he is her son so it o.k., I like Chip when he is working he knows his stuff, but I hate when he pick up water bugs and put it in his mouth or the bathroom in one of the houses and it looked like sawdust on the tub and he put his fingers in it and put it in his mouth. I had to change the channel it made me sick to my stomach. I think he's trying to be funny for the T.V. cameras. I waited to the end because I love way she finishes the houses, she does a beautiful job.

Reply
2
Bobbi Klein
2d ago

They will divorce or have a sex scandal come forward. Just about all the TV reality show ends like that. I'm ready for these clowns 🤡 to go away.

Reply
2
