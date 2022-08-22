‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson Says She and Nicholas Galitzine Get ‘Under Each Other’s Skin’ Like Their Characters

The Netflix film Purple Hearts centers around the unlikely love story between Cassie Salazar ( Sofia Carson ) and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine). Told with the enemies-to-lovers trope, Cassie and Luke fall in love despite their political differences. In an interview with Variety, Carson revealed that she and Galitzine sometimes get “under each other’s skin” like their Purple Hearts characters.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts .]

(L-R) Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine have ‘natural chemistry’ like their ‘Purple Hearts’ characters

In Purple Hearts , Cassie is a struggling singer-songwriter with liberal beliefs while Luke is a conservative Marine.

Even though they do not like each other, they enter a marriage of convenience so Cassie can be on Luke’s health insurance. Because of this, the two often fight over their differing opinions and how they view the world.

Speaking with Variety , Carson shared that her “chemistry” with Galitzine is very similar to what fans see in Purple Hearts .

“We were very lucky that we had this instinctual and very natural chemistry and even the way that him and I can get into under each other’s skin as Nick and Sofia, is very much how Cassie and Luke function,” Carson said. “So it was cool to kind of almost emulate our bickering and our relationship in our movie.”

Why Sofia Carson wanted Nicholas Galitzine to be cast in ‘Purple Hearts’

Even though Carson and Galitzine did not meet until filming for Purple Hearts began , Carson knew that Galitzine was the perfect Luke.

“When we started the actual casting process and I met with Nick [Galitzine], I knew instantly just because of our chemistry,” Carson told Variety.

In addition to acting as Cassie in the film, Carson also served as one of the movie’s producers, which gave her more input about the movie’s casting.

“I knew that, for me, what was most important to the heart of our story was the chemistry between these two people who literally could not stand how badly they wanted each other, and it needed to feel like fire, like this lightning in a bottle and Nick and I had really incredible chemistry through a computer screen,” Carson said in the interview with Variety.

The ‘Purple Hearts’ director loves the actors’ ‘chemistry’

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed Purple Hearts . Because the movie has become so popular with fans, demand for a sequel has increased in recent weeks.

When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Rosenbaum admitted that Carson and Galitzine’s “chemistry” would make a sequel worth it.

“I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out,” the director told Variety.

She continued, “We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.”

Fans can stream Purple Hearts on Netflix.

