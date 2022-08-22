ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly: Joycelyn Savage Claims She and Singer Did IVF to Start Family Amid His Lawyer’s Denial of Pregnancy

By Brenda Alexander
 3 days ago

As R. Kelly faces his second criminal trial this year, his longtime girlfriend turned fiancee Joycelyn Savage came forward and revealed that she is pregnant with his child. Kelly’s lawyers refute the claims, stating that it’s impossible for her to be pregnant by Kelly as he’s been in prison since 2020. Now, Savage is doubling down on the pregnancy claims, explaining the lawyer had no idea about their fertility journey.

Joycelyn Savage (R) and Azriel Clary | Scott Olson/Getty Images

R. Kelly’s lawyer shoots down Joycelyn Savage’s claim that she’s expecting singer’s baby

Savage is releasing a book about her relationship with the jailed singer. The book, titled Love and Joy of Robert , featured a sonogram that she said Kelly approved for publication. She said in the announcement that she and Kelly are thrilled to be parents. She’s been with Kelly since she was 19 years old.

Her parents allege that she’s being controlled and manipulated by the singer , and is part of a sex cult. Savage insists she’s with Kelly on her own merit, and that her parents are seeking to exploit him. Some of their relationship was detailed in the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly .

But Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean says Savage’s claims are untrue. “There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. People are just insane. Carry on,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Joycelyn Savage says R. Kelly’s laywer was unaware she did IVF

Despite Bonjean’s statement, Savage insists she’s carrying the disgraced R&B singer’s baby. “I’m very excited,” she said in a recent interview, as reported by The Jasmine Brand . She adds that the IVF treatments were kept relatively secret. “His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail. Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby. When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready.”

Now that she is pregnant, she says Kelly’s lawyer requested that she consider terminating the child. The news came amid Kelly’s first Brooklyn criminal case.

“Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence ,” Savage claims. “Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

The singer is currently in his second criminal trial for sex abuse this year

Kelly hasn’t personally released any statement regarding whether or not he’ll be a father again. He’s seemingly too embroiled in his own legal drama. His second criminal trial this year began in Aug. 2022 in Illinois. He’s facing additional sex abuse charges, with sex tapes allegedly featuring underage girls being shown to jurors as evidence. Kelly maintains his innocence.

RELATED: R. Kelly to Psychiatrist: ‘Aaliyah Wanted to Marry Me’

Comments / 10

Tina Johnson
1d ago

she need to cut. it because he wouldn't be there if ya didn't put him there not getting ya way u and ya family too....so move on baby girl get a job

Reply
3
Tonay
2d ago

she's needs to get a job it's over for Kelly being able to help her because the courts won't allow him to have money

Reply
4
