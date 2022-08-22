ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas’ $119K Abortion Amendment Recount Confirms Right to Choose

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oPdD_0hQ6tV3Z00
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A recount requested by an election denier and an anti-abortion activist who will have to foot the nearly $120,000 bill to flip the result of the Kansas abortion amendment vote has ended, with a marginal change of less than 100 votes. The second victory, which comes after nine of Kansas’ 105 counties dutifully recounted their ballots, affirmed the “no” vote to preserve abortion rights for women. The Associated Press reported that the “no” votes lost 87 of their numbers, while “yes” gained six more votes. It was a fraction of a fraction of the 922,000 Kansans who turned out to vote on the amendment on Aug. 2. The man bankrolling the recount—Mark Gietzen, the founder of Kansas Coalition for Life—insisted he wouldn’t pay an estimated sum of $31,800 after a missed deadline in Sedgwick County caused no small amount of confusion. “That was totally screwed up,” Gietzen told The Wichita Eagle . “This is almost like doing an Ironman triathlon and having to add on another marathon at the end,” Fred Sherman, the Johnson County election commissioner, told the AP. “So it is quite a gargantuan process.”

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

I Took Hillsdale College’s Trash Citizenship Course

Three Republican governors embrace Dr. Larry Arnn as a stalwart foe of “wokeism” and “left-wing ideology” in schools.Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has entered into a “partnership” with Arnn to open dozens of new charter schools there. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlisted Arnn to help formulate a new civics curriculum in his state and offered a $3,000 bounty to teachers who train in it. And, along with commissioning an Arnn-inspired curriculum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has offered to build a satellite campus in her state of the Michigan college that he heads.To get a firsthand sense of what...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Federal Emergency Abortion Guidance in Texas

A federal judge in Texas late on Tuesday blocked new guidance requiring the state’s hospitals to provide emergency abortions despite state-level bans. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock—who was nominated for his seat by Donald Trump in 2019—said the guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services was “unauthorized” and was outside of the scope of a federal law designed to provide emergency medical care for the poor and uninsured. Hendrix’s ruling stopped the HHS from enforcing its interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act in Texas as well as against two anti-abortion groups of doctors. The HHS guidance came about after President Biden signed an executive order in July attempting to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending the federal right to an abortion.Read it at Reuters
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Can’t Enforce Abortion Ban in Medical Emergencies, Judge Says

A federal judge on Wednesday evening barred Idaho from enforcing its restrictive abortion ban in medical emergencies, granting a partial victory to the Biden administration in its first lawsuit filed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the “trigger” law, which was set to take effect Thursday, violates a federal statute that requires Medicare-affiliated hospitals to treat patients whose life or health is at risk. The original language of the legislation bans abortions in all cases except those involving rape, incest, or when necessary to prevent the patient’s death. Winmill’s preliminary injunction means that a doctor cannot be prosecuted if they perform an abortion to safeguard the health of the pregnant person. His ruling clashed with that of a judge in Texas, who decided against the Biden administration in a late-night Tuesday order.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Elections
TheDailyBeast

Eight Sources Say Feds Are Not Done With Matt Gaetz

When Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) beat his primary challenger Tuesday, he delivered a speech to family and friends predicting an easy repeat victory in November that would allow him to remain with “Republicans with a will to fight and a backbone.” There was, predictably, no mention of the underage sex trafficking investigation that could one day be catastrophic to his political career.That federal probe that generated national attention for a few weeks last year has since quieted down. But it’s not over.Eight people with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to The Daily Beast that the case is still unfolding—albeit...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Worry, Democrats. Be Woke.

Democrats should reclaim a word that has been hijacked by the GOP as a modern-day dog whistle against racial progress, equality, and basic human decency.That word is “woke.”Originally used by Black and POC activists to promote awareness of persistent racial and social injustice, the modern GOP has successfully (and disingenuously) mangled its meaning, and created a new bogeyman to fuel white rage, fear, and endless victimhood.This supposedly nefarious afreet—”wokeness”—has worn many names over the years. It has haunted suburbs as “super-predators,” allegedly drained the government’s coffers as “welfare queens,” terrorized the border as a “caravan” of invaders, and has threatened...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This 25-Year-Old Floridian Could Become the First Gen Z Congress Member

Maxwell Frost, 25, won the Democratic primary in the (very blue) 10th Congressional district of Florida on Tuesday night, meaning he now has a shot of becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress. “WE WON!!! Thank you so much to all of our supporters, endorsers, volunteers, & staff," Frost tweeted Wednesday. “We won because of our message: Love. That no matter who you are, you deserve healthcare, a livable wage, and to live free from gun violence. We made history tonight. Thank you so much, Orlando.” Frost had earned endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and voters who have followed his community organizing around gun safety, abortion rights, and voting rights. Frost supports “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal Resolution, and emphasized mass shootings as a key area that needs addressing. “We’ve seen these things and been wondering our whole lives as young people, in high school, middle school and elementary school, why? Why is this happening? Why have we not fixed this?” Frost said, making his youth a key part of his campaign. “And now we’re at a place where we can vote and we can run, and we’re going to do it.” The House seat opened up when Rep. Val Demings decided to run for Florida Senate, also winning the Democratic nomination in her race Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bronx Judge Pivots, Will Allow Press At Trump Jury Selection

A New York state judge on Wednesday reversed her own decision to keep journalists out of the start of the Trump Organization’s upcoming trial, where the company will defend the way its corporate security guards beat up protesters on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. Bronx Justice Doris M. Gonzalez, reading...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Getty A#The Associated Press#Kansans#Kansas Coalition For Life#The Wichita Eagle#Ironman
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Rages About ‘Little Elf’ Fauci: ‘Grab Him and Chuck Him Across the Potomac’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ramped up his Trump-like attacks on outgoing chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, this time calling for someone to “grab” the 81-year-old infectious disease expert and “chuck him across the Potomac.” During a stop on his “Keep Florida Free Tour,” DeSantis—often seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate—raged against Fauci for recently defending his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m just sick of seeing him! I know he says he’s gonna retire—someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” the governor exclaimed to raucous cheers. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books

An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri School District Brings Spanking Back—and Says Some Parents Are Grateful

A school district in Missouri has decided that things were much better back in the day when kids were allowed to be spanked at school. The school board in Barry County approved the new corporal punishment policy back in June, notifying parents Tuesday that the decision would be put to a vote this week. Parents are being asked if they would like to opt their child in or out of the program, which the county allegedly plans to administer on a case-by-case basis. Reprimanding kids by “swatting the buttocks with a paddle” is constitutional and legal in the state. “We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told the Springfield News-Leader. The board has planned for the paddling to only be administered by a principal at the school, with a witness and never in front of children. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive,” Johnson was quoted saying. It is currently unclear how many parents will opt in, but the county should have a final vote by the end of the week.Read it at Springfield News-Leader
BARRY COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

California About to Take Huge Step of Banning New Gas Car Sales by 2035

Experts say that a new regulation in California—a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035—will become one of the world’s most important climate change policies. As of now, only 12 percent of vehicles are electric, or emit no fossil fuels, which represent the nation’s primary contribution to greenhouse gas pollution. Mandating zero-emissions vehicles represents a previously out-of-reach goal that was made possible by last week’s Inflation Reduction Act, which, as the largest-ever federal effort to combat climate change, invests $370 in clean energy programs. This California regulation “will set the global high-water mark for the accelerated transition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
TheDailyBeast

Congressman’s Wife Died After Taking Herbal Weight-Loss Remedy

A congressman’s wife died after taking a herbal remedy used for weight loss, a coroner ruled. Lori McClintock, the wife of Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), died in December 2021 from dehydration caused by gastroenteritis—an intestinal infection—which was itself triggered by “adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion,” a Sacramento County coroner’s report said, according to KHN. The plant is widely considered safe to take and is used as a herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including high cholesterol and diabetes. Tom McClintock, who represents California’s 4th Congressional District, found his 61-year-old wife unresponsive at their home after returning from a vote in Washington, D.C. the night before. At his wife’s funeral, Rep. McClintock said she had been fine when he spoke to her the day before coming home, and that she’d told a friend “she was on a roll” at a new real-estate job. He added that she had recently joined a gym and was “carefully dieting.”Read it at NBC News
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Zion National Park After Flash Floods

Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who was reported missing as flash flooding swept through Zion National Park in Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. The body of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was recovered from the Virgin River on Monday near the Court of the Patriarchs in the park, the National Park Service confirmed in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh added. Agnihotri failed to return from a trip in the Narrows on Friday evening after torrential downpours rolled through the area. The park service said several hikers were swept off their feet by rushing waters near the Temple of Sinawava, and several rescues were launched Friday, including for one person who was carried downstream for a few hundred yards.Read it at CNN
TUCSON, AZ
TheDailyBeast

They Lost One Home to Fire—Then Floods Wrecked Their New House

A Mississippi couple has lost it all, again, at the hands of another elemental disaster. Ovis and Dave Pearson moved in to their new Brandon house just two months ago after losing their home of 34 years to a fire. But the Brandon area was assaulted by torrential rains and flash flooding that began Wednesday around noon, and the couple says they’re finding themselves in at least two feet of water. An emotional Dave Pearson explained to The Weather Channel that the pair put towels down to stop the water from rushing in, but it didn’t do much to help. “My daddy got up at midnight several years ago, and when he got up to go to the bathroom... his house was in four feet of water,” said Mr. Pearson, interrupted by Mrs. Pearson who added, “If his daddy can do it, we can do it.” “We’re tough,” he said.Ovis and Dave Pearson just moved in two months ago, after their home of 34 years burned down. Now, they're facing costly damage from the devastating rising waters. #MSwx@JMichaelsNews is LIVE in Mississippi: pic.twitter.com/whssTtv1wP— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 24, 2022 Read it at The Weather Channel
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy