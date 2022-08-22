ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Liz Cheney unveils PAC to try to stop MAGA candidates reaching office and names Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as targets because 2020 election claims 'made them unfit for future office'

By Harriet Alexander, Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liz Cheney has launched a new political action committee dedicated to defeating members of Congress who backed Donald Trump's claim of a rigged election.

The 56-year-old Republican, who on Tuesday lost her seat in the House due to her condemnation of the former president, filed with the Federal Election Commission to transfer the remaining cash from her federal campaign account to her new PAC.

As of the end of July, she had a $7million war chest, The Wall Street Journal reported.

'I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,' Cheney said on ABC on Sunday morning.

'We've got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country.

'And I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents.'

She singled out two senators - Ted Cruz, for Texas, and Missouri's Josh Hawley - as obvious targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9BPE_0hQ6tQdw00
Representative Liz Cheney has founded a new PAC to unseat Republicans she sees as 'unfit for office', after they backed Donald Trump's claim that the election in 2020 was rigged
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Yyo_0hQ6tQdw00
Cheney singled out Ted Cruz (left) and Josh Hawley (right) as targets for her new PAC, which aims to unseat Republicans she believes are bad for democracy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWua7_0hQ6tQdw00

Cheney said the pair 'took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election.

'So, in my view, they both have made themselves unfit for future office,' she added. She also mentioned Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida.

A spokesman for Cruz said: 'Sen. Cruz doesn't need or want soon-to-be-former Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement, and he wishes her the best of luck in the 2024 Democrat presidential primary.'

A spokesman for Hawley said: 'We wish her the best.'

The Wyoming Republican further said that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should not become speaker of the House if her party wins in November, because he is 'unfaithful to the Constitution.'

'The speaker of the House is the second in line for the presidency,' she said.

'It requires somebody who understands and recognizes their duty, their oath, their obligation.

'And he's been completely unfaithful to the Constitution and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker.

'So I don't believe he should be speaker of the House. And you know, I think that's been very clear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guPPN_0hQ6tQdw00
Cheney is one of the two Republicans on the House select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. She is joined by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (left), who is not running for reelection

Jonathan Karl, ABC News interviewer, asked: 'You think the country would be worse off if he were speaker of the House?'

She replied: 'I don't believe he should be speaker of the House.'

Cheney is one of the two Republicans on the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

She is joined by Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and seven Democrats.

Trump made it his revenge mission to get Cheney booted from her House seat in Wyoming.

The primary elections on Tuesday proved the former president successful when Cheney lost to the Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman by 37.4 points.

Trump said that Cheney's loss has cast her more into the media spotlight, and caused a series of interviews he claims 'nobody wants to hear.'

'The Fake News Media has badly soiled Liz Cheney, who has just suffered the biggest defeat of a sitting Congressperson in history (broke the record of another Impeacher, Tom Rice of South Carolina!), losing by 40 points, all over the place doing interviews that nobody wants to hear,' Trump wrote on social media.

'No wonder their ratings are sooo BAD,' he continued.

'Her record setting horrible results were a referendum on the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, of which she is definitely one! Amazing how they keep her on the air?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXlVg_0hQ6tQdw00
Cheney lost her Wyoming primary against Trump-backed Harriet Hageman on Tuesday for the at-large House seat in the deep-red pro-MAGA state
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpoGW_0hQ6tQdw00

Upon joining the panel, created by Senate Leader Nancy Pelosi, attempting to prove a link between Trump's rhetoric and the attack transpiring, Cheney lost favor with the party.

She lost her No. 3 House Republican spot as conference chairwoman and was censured by the Wyoming GOP.

The final nail in the coffin of her career in the current Republican Party came with her devastating loss on Tuesday.

When asked if she was concerned about an investigation into the committee she vice chairs, Cheney said would comply.

'If Kevin McCarthy, or Jim Jordan or any of the other individuals threatening to investigate the committee carry through on that threat and issue a subpoena for me to appear, I will abide by that subpoena,' she told Karl.

'And I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses to the country,' she added.

She also used the opportunity to say that her willingness to comply with future investigations should be a signal to her Republican colleagues that they should be amenable to the current probe – amid reports that McCarthy could be among those subpoenaed to testify in follow-up hearings next month.

Comments / 381

yataheigh
2d ago

I dont understand why she isnt speaking out against Bidens pitiful policies that affect America, while she battles the past with the Democrats. she hasnt said anything about Adam Schiff's missing irrefutable evidence..

Reply(55)
151
Shay
2d ago

So because you don’t like a person you think it’s OK for you to sabotage them from running for office isn’t that fascism bit of communism bit a dictatorship

Reply(20)
101
Lee Hammonds
2d ago

Goodness, this nothing but an adult version of my feelings got hurt now I'm going try and hurt yours, all played in puic eye!

Reply(3)
75
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Republican#House#The Wall Street Journal#Abc#Democrat
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

557K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy