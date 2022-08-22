ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale police blotter: Car stolen from Shell Gas station

By Staff, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Hinsdale

Alcohol

Brian C. Etten, 46, of the 4700 block of Howard Avenue, Western Springs, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for an equipment violation on Elm Street and 3rd Street on Aug. 10 at 9:27 p.m.

Deavon D. Ingram, 25, of the 7200 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for speeding on Route 83 and 55th Street on Aug. 9 at 11:44 p.m.

Motor vehicle theft

On Aug. 9 between 5:55 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., suspects stole someone’s Toyota Camry while it was parked outside Shell Gas Station on 210 East Ogden Avenue. The car was running unattended with the keys inside. Surveillance footage showed the suspects approaching the Camry in a black-colored Mitsubishi.

Burglary

On the 700 block of North Elm Street on Aug. 11 at 6:43 p.m., a woman reported that three unknown people entered her house claiming to be utility workers. One of them stayed with her while the other two went upstairs and rummaged through the master bedroom. A list of missing items was not available at time of report.

