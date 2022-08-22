Read full article on original website
WIFR
Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year. The Titans are coming off a...
WIFR
‘I think everybody’s taken officiating for granted’ Stateline teams struggle to schedule with football referee shortage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeff Carr has a deep resume when it comes to his time as a referee. Carr recently retired after spending 20 years as an official in the Big Ten, with his biggest highlight working the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. The East alum currently...
Rockton, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockton. The Beloit Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Hononegah Community High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00. Beloit Memorial High SchoolHononegah Community High School.
100fmrockford.com
Get ready to Rage! Roller derby returns to Rockford for first time since 2019
ROCKFORD — Zabs Avery lives in Rockford thanks to a full-contact sport and a Google search. The Realtor and roller derby competitor was moving to the area from Minnesota for work and found the city thanks to the Rockford Rage. “I had been looking at Rochelle, DeKalb, all of...
WIFR
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
WIFR
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
rockrivercurrent.com
Twisted Crypt Haunted House in Rockford announces opening day for 2022 season
ROCKFORD — Twisted Crypt Haunted House will bring its scares back to Rockford for a ninth season. The 10,000-square-foot space at 5420 E. State St. is filled with detailed sets to give you the chills and costumed actors who deliver a series of jump scares. “Twisted Crypt Haunted House...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
WIFR
Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
Famous musicians from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget […]
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action 18 years ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine Lance Corporal Branden Ramey is a Belvidere native who died giving the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and 18 years later his legacy still holds strong. An annual ride to honor the fallen local Marine took place on Sunday. Organizers said that at least 200 people came out, and while […]
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
visitbeloit.com
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit is located on interstate 39 Northbound/ 90 Westbound just as you enter Wisconsin from Illinois. Formerly operated by the State Department of Tourism, we are currently operated locally by Visit Beloit. We enjoy serving visitors from all over the world and welcoming them to our beautiful state of Wisconsin. Our staff is trained to help with all your travel needs locally and throughout the entire state. Stop in for an Official Wisconsin State Map, a visitor guide, directions, weather forecast, information regarding road construction or just to say hello to our friendly staff. Get out and stretch your legs, take your canine friends to the Pet Area provided, have a picnic, quench your thirst and grab a snack. Let us help you with your travel needs and enjoy your stay. Welcome to Wisconsin!
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
WIFR
Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped eight...
WIFR
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. He offers sweatshirts in seven different colors and...
