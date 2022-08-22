ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

WIFR

Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year. The Titans are coming off a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous musicians from Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
Q985

One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall

It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
ROCKFORD, IL
visitbeloit.com

Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit

Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit is located on interstate 39 Northbound/ 90 Westbound just as you enter Wisconsin from Illinois. Formerly operated by the State Department of Tourism, we are currently operated locally by Visit Beloit. We enjoy serving visitors from all over the world and welcoming them to our beautiful state of Wisconsin. Our staff is trained to help with all your travel needs locally and throughout the entire state. Stop in for an Official Wisconsin State Map, a visitor guide, directions, weather forecast, information regarding road construction or just to say hello to our friendly staff. Get out and stretch your legs, take your canine friends to the Pet Area provided, have a picnic, quench your thirst and grab a snack. Let us help you with your travel needs and enjoy your stay. Welcome to Wisconsin!
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped eight...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. He offers sweatshirts in seven different colors and...

