RadarOnline

Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak

Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Billy Joel Crowd To Sing 'Uptown Girl' After Referencing It In Her Song

More than a year after mentioning Billy Joel’s song “Uptown Girl” on her own track, “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo joined the Piano Man onstage during his Madison Square Garden show on Aug. 24. Olivia sang “Deja Vu,” which features the lyric, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel ’cause you sang her “Uptown Girl,”” while Billy played piano. The two also teamed up for a duet of the actual song “Uptown Girl.”
EpicStream

EpicStream

