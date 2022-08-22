Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak
Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
Olivia Wilde Gave a Diplomatic Response When Asked About Harry Styles’ More ‘Cruel’ Fans: ‘Toxic Negativity Is the Antithesis of Harry’
Harry Styles has faced backlash against his relationship with Olivia Wilde. The filmmaker shared how she really feels about his fans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Billy Joel Crowd To Sing ‘Uptown Girl’ After Referencing It In Her Song
More than a year after mentioning Billy Joel’s song “Uptown Girl” on her own track, “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo joined the Piano Man onstage during his Madison Square Garden show on Aug. 24. Olivia sang “Deja Vu,” which features the lyric, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel ’cause you sang her “Uptown Girl,”” while Billy played piano. The two also teamed up for a duet of the actual song “Uptown Girl.”
EpicStream
New York, NY
513
Followers
0
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.https://epicstream.com
Comments / 0