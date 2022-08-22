This is the second in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Gill was a 1990 graduate of Plainville High School. She was a four-year varsity letter winner and captain as a senior for the girls swimming and diving team. Gill was a four-time All-Conference and four-time All-State athlete in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle events. She competed at the State Open, and as a junior, Gill was a member of the Class S State Champion 400-yard freestyle relay. That same year that relay team broke the Plainville High School record and set a new Class S State Championship record as well as finishing second at the State Open.

