Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence Carmela
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Related
New Haven Independent
Derby Native Is New Softball Coach At Notre Dame Fairfield
Notre Dame High School has hired Jamie Bartone as its new softball coach. A Derby native, Bartone was an All-State athlete who continued her softball career at SCSU as the starting shortstop. Bartone comes to Notre Dame as an experienced head coach, having led Catholic High School in Florida from...
Bristol Press
Gill, Cavallaro newest inductees into Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the second in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Gill was a 1990 graduate of Plainville High School. She was a four-year varsity letter winner and captain as a senior for the girls swimming and diving team. Gill was a four-time All-Conference and four-time All-State athlete in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle events. She competed at the State Open, and as a junior, Gill was a member of the Class S State Champion 400-yard freestyle relay. That same year that relay team broke the Plainville High School record and set a new Class S State Championship record as well as finishing second at the State Open.
westfordcat.org
Stony Brook Student selected to play on Team USA
WESTFORD — As students prepare to return to the classroom, one student is preparing to represent her country on the court. Hailey Campbell, a soon-to-be Stony Brook Middle School seventh grader was one of 10 girls selected to play futsal on the 2010 birth year national team. Campbell was...
Register Citizen
GameTimeCT's Top 10 returning QBs for the 2022 football season
There are many top players returning for their football teams this fall, but the quarterback position is the one that can make or break a successful season. Heading into the preseason we give you a list of 10 of the best quarterbacks that are returning to their starting roles. Obviously,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: JHMS welcomes Nicole Waibel to the Lions Den
Position: Will teach in Jockey Hollow Middle School’s new behavioral program called the Lions Den, providing students with the emotional support they need in the classroom. Coming from: Norwalk Public Schools (two years) Grew up in: Lived in Monroe, but grew up in Norwalk. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Derek Flynn returns home to teach at Masuk
Position: Science teacher (chemistry and physics) at Masuk High School. Coming from: Naugatuck High School, where he taught for three years. Grew up in: Monroe, graduated in Masuk’s Class of 2008. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree in pre-vet animal science and a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Masuk alum Colby Benedict is back
Coming from: This is Benedict’s first job out of school. Grew up in: Monroe, graduated in Masuk’s Class of 2015. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics and data science from the University of Connecticut, and a Master’s degree in secondary education with a focus on mathematics from the University of Bridgeport.
kiiky.com
Fairfield University 2022: Admission, Programs, Tuition, Ranking, Scholarships
As a top university invested in promoting extensive thinking among young people, Fairfield University continues to raise the standard. Every contribution they make seeks to help the student make better life choices and fit into strategic positions. According to Niche, you can’t outline five universities in Connecticut without listing Fairfield....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
themonroesun.com
Photos: St. Jude Italian Festival celebrates opening night
MONROE, CT — Children slid down a giant slide on opening night of St. Jude Parish’s annual Italian Festival Wednesday, and played on rides like the Scrambler and the Orlando. Others played games, shopped and listened to music. Workers in the food booths busily prepared treats like sausage...
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
themonroesun.com
St. Jude Italian Festival begins this Wednesday
MONROE, CT — St. Jude Parish’s annual Italian festival brings four fun-filled nights for families every summer with food, music, games and amusement rides for the kids. This year’s festival starts Wednesday, Aug. 24, and will be held every night through Saturday, Aug. 27. The festival will...
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Register Citizen
Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record
A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
The Inn at Fairfield Beach readies for the future under new ownership
The Inn at Fairfield Beach, one of the region’s best-known boutique lodging establishments, has new owners with Jeff and Mike Giannone, a father and son duo from Southport who purchased the property earlier this month for $2 million. The 6,804-square-foot, 14-unit property at 1160 Reef Road was opened in...
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Comments / 0