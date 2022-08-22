Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Tennis-There will be no fairytale ending for Serena, says Navratilova
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Serena Williams may have planned retirement her way but the American must be prepared to accept the goodbyes as well as the losses and exit the stage with grace, tennis great Martina Navratilova has told Reuters.
ESPN
Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber to miss US Open
Angelique Kerber, a three-time major champion, announced she will miss the upcoming US Open as well as the next several months on tour. Kerber announced her plans Wednesday in a social media post that included emojis of a baby, a bottle, heart hands and a heart. "I really wanted to...
Tennis - U.S. Open readies for Serena Williams retirement party
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will take her final bow on tennis's biggest stage at Flushing Meadows but the U.S. Open is unlikely to provide a fairytale finish for one of sport's most fascinating figures.
ESPN
USTA says decisions on tennis balls used for US Open made in consultation with tours, player councils
The United States Tennis Association on Wednesday addressed the use of different tennis balls for male and female players at the US Open, a week after reigning world No. 1 Iga Swiatek called the balls used at the year's last major "horrible" and questioned why the disparity was necessary. "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'
Former tennis pro Andy Roddick played his final professional match at the U.S. Open in 2012, so when Serena Williams announced she'd end her career the same way, he knew he could relate. "It was one of the most fun weeks that I ever had in my career," Roddick said...
ESPN
USTA removes Victoria Azarenka from 'Tennis Plays for Peace' exhibition to benefit Ukraine
Victoria Azarenka, the two-time major champion from Belarus, will no longer be participating in Wednesday's "Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition at the Billie Jean King National Center in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced Azarenka's removal from the event in a statement. "In the last 24 hours, after...
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy
Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the US Open Tennis Tournament, the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aberdeen Dive Team diver Rocky Ramsland is on quite an unbeaten streak in Central Maryland Dive League
Nearly a dozen or so years ago, Rocky Ramsland, a 6 or 7 year old Port Deposit boy took up diving to join older sister Isabelle, who was already involved with the Aberdeen Dive Team. Isabelle quit the dive team a year later to focus on swimming and Rocky says she gave him an ultimatum: swim or dive? Ramsland chose dive and, well, he’s pretty good at it. “I have not lost in the Central Maryland ...
Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday. The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
World's longest cucumber grown in Britain
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An amateur gardener broke a Guinness World Record by growing a massive cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches long. Guinness World Records said Sebastian Suski, who is from Poland and now lives in Southampton, England, earned the record for longest cucumber when his harvested vegetable was confirmed to be 2.5 inches longer than the previous record-holder.
Comments / 0