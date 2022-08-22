ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber to miss US Open

Angelique Kerber, a three-time major champion, announced she will miss the upcoming US Open as well as the next several months on tour. Kerber announced her plans Wednesday in a social media post that included emojis of a baby, a bottle, heart hands and a heart. "I really wanted to...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Independent

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Beijing#Wta#Frenchwoman
The Baltimore Sun

Aberdeen Dive Team diver Rocky Ramsland is on quite an unbeaten streak in Central Maryland Dive League

Nearly a dozen or so years ago, Rocky Ramsland, a 6 or 7 year old Port Deposit boy took up diving to join older sister Isabelle, who was already involved with the Aberdeen Dive Team. Isabelle quit the dive team a year later to focus on swimming and Rocky says she gave him an ultimatum: swim or dive? Ramsland chose dive and, well, he’s pretty good at it. “I have not lost in the Central Maryland ...
ABERDEEN, MD
The Associated Press

Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday. The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
TENNIS
UPI News

World's longest cucumber grown in Britain

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An amateur gardener broke a Guinness World Record by growing a massive cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches long. Guinness World Records said Sebastian Suski, who is from Poland and now lives in Southampton, England, earned the record for longest cucumber when his harvested vegetable was confirmed to be 2.5 inches longer than the previous record-holder.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy