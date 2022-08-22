Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
White hat: I returned most of the stolen Nomad funds and all I got was this silly NFT
Hackers behind the $190 million Nomad Bridge are now being incentivized with white hat-themed nonfungible tokens (NFTs) if they return nearly all of the funds they stole from the protocol at the start of this month. The exclusive NFT, which simply depicts a white wizard’s hat, is being offered by...
CoinTelegraph
PayPal adds to list of crypto heavy hitters on the TRUST network
Crypto-friendly digital payments giant PayPal has been added to the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) network, joining a host of big names in crypto that have moved to comply with digital asset travel rules. The announcement comes two months after the payments giant rolled out infrastructure enabling users to...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network vs Visa and Mastercard: How do they stack up?
Bitcoin (BTC) changed the world as a decentralized, nongovernmental form of currency that can facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions that transcend national borders. But despite this functionality, Bitcoin’s role as a payment mechanism has been called into question due to its low transaction throughput. The Bitcoin blockchain can handle up...
CoinTelegraph
AMM protocol SudoRare disappears from the internet with 519 ETH
SudoRare, an automated-market maker (AMM) protocol for ERC-721 to ERC-20 swaps, suddenly shut down its services and social media accounts after reportedly making away with 519 Ether (ETH), worth roughly $815,000. A crypto community member, sungjae_han, was first to point out a suspicious transaction that drained substantial funds off SudoRare...
CoinTelegraph
Telegram founder suggests ‘NFT-like smart contracts’ to auction usernames
Pavel Durov, the founder of encrypted messaging application Telegram, has floated the idea of a marketplace that could utilize “NFT-like smart contracts” to auction highly-sought after usernames. Durov made the suggestion after the “success” of domain name auctions by The Open Network (TON), a layer-1 blockchain originally designed...
CoinTelegraph
BitBoy Crypto sues fellow YouTuber Atozy for defamation over shilling claims
Two prominent YouTube content creators are set to lock horns in a legal battle over a cryptocurrency video allegedly promoting a project that ended up being a scam. Bitboy Crypto, a YouTube channel founded by Ben Armstrong, produces a variety of content focused on cryptocurrency news, projects and tokens and trading advice. The channel has been active since February 2018 and has over 1.4 million subscribers.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse promises: Future of Web3 or just a market gimmick?
The Metaverse as a concept is an attempt to fuse physical reality, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into one seamless and immersive experience. The term “metaverse” was first used in Neil Stephenson’s 1982 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson’s metaverse was a virtual place where characters could go to escape a dreary totalitarian reality. Some of the key attributes of the Metaverse include:
CoinTelegraph
Hacker tries to exploit bridge protocol, fails miserably
Cross-chain bridges have increasingly become targeted by malicious entities. However, not all hackers can run away with millions in their exploit attempts. Some end up losing money from their own wallets. In a Twitter thread, Alex Shevchenko, the CEO of Aurora Labs, told the story of a hacker who attempted...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum community splits over solutions for transaction censorship
The Ethereum community has been divided over how to best respond to the threat of protocol-level transaction censorship in the wake of the United States government sanctions on Tornado Cash-linked addresses. Over the last week, Ethereum community members have proposed social slashing or even a user-activated soft fork (UASF) as...
CoinTelegraph
Bug bounty quadruples for Ethereum network — Up to $1M payouts ahead of Merge
The Ethereum Foundation has announced it will be increasing the network’s bug bounty payouts fourfold ahead of the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake. In a Wednesday blog post, the Ethereum Foundation said between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, all “Merge-related bounties for vulnerabilities” will be quadrupled for white hats testing the network. According to the foundation, identifying “critical bugs” — those that have a high impact or likelihood of a high impact on the blockchain — will be worth up to $1 million. The bounty program also allows submissions for low, medium and high-risk bugs.
