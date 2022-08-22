A 29-year-old Basom man has been indicted for attempting to murder a witness to a crime before they could testify. Jarrett Coniglio was indicted for attempted murder in the second degree, a class B violent felony, for the April 11th stabbing that took place on Sandhill Road in Alabama. He allegedly stabbed the other person to stop them from providing testimony to authorities in reference to a July 2021 assault during which Coniglio struck a neighbor over the head with a bottle. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison in June for that crime and is now also indicted on counts of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, intimidating a victim or witness in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and menacing in the third degree.

