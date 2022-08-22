ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
dailypaws.com

Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed

Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
dailyphew.com

This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her

Animals saved by animal organizations can sometimes find adoptive homes fast, but other times they can’t and must stay in the shelter for a long period. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a decent person to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a very long time.
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed

An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
dailyphew.com

Dog Appears On A Family’s Porch And Refuses To Leave

A dog chose to stop and relax in an odd location while ambling through a neighborhood in the Texas city of La Porte. She was obviously out of breath since she had been walking for a while and also because she had several health issues. So the dog entered a house through the front door, made sure no one was nearby, and then took a seat in the porch’s shade.
dailyphew.com

Shelter Dog Comforts Anxious Teen, And She Adopts Him

A kind-hearted individual in Charleston, Virginia saw a cute bloodhound mix puppy running along a street, abandoned to his destiny. The animal was picked up and sent to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association right away so that it could receive the care it need. The dog was originally given the name...
Upworthy

5-year-old gave his mom advice for handling nerves. It was both adorable and spot-on.

Any parent knows that kids can be surprisingly astute little philosophers at the most unexpected times. One minute your child is throwing a tantrum because you sliced their sandwich wrong, and the next they are blowing you away with their deep preschool thoughts. It's enough to give you whiplash, but it's also one of the most fun things about being around kids. You never know what they're going to say and sometimes what they say is just awesome.
Abby Joseph

Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"

While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.

