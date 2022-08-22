ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
momcollective.com

3 Tips to Prepare You For Your Child’s First Year of College

Your child’s room looks empty and the packed bags and bins are piling up. It’s a transition so many years in the making but suddenly here you are, just a few weeks before your son or daughter leaves for freshman year of college. You know they are ready and excited to go. Are you ready for them to be gone?
EDUCATION
momcollective.com

Candy Overload: 3 Tips for Managing Sugary Treats | Dr. Bob

This post is sponsored by our friends at Dr. Bob Pediatric Dentist. All opinions are those of the author. Last year was the first year we had both kids in school. It was a big change for sure! Having gone through it once before, we were able to anticipate and prepare for a lot of things: drop-offs and pick-ups, class activities, different schedules, etc. But what we weren’t prepared for was ALL THE CANDY. ALL YEAR LONG.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Skills#Redhanger Com
momcollective.com

Work-Life Balance and Keeping Kids Healthy

You’d probably agree that finding work-life balance can be difficult if you have children and a job. Managing a tight schedule while juggling a career and children is difficult and work-life balance doesn’t exist. We fair better when we accept that we need to integrate our work and our personal lives together.
KIDS
momcollective.com

Expanding Our Family: When Will We Be Ready?

I am frequently asked when baby number two will be arriving. And while it’s considered a taboo question, I know most people mean well in their curiosity. They see how much love we have for our daughter, the perfect family photos on social media, and know how much family means to me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momcollective.com

Adoption & Foster Care: What Is a Home Study?

It doesn’t matter how many times a social worker has visited our house for a home study or post-placement services. Every single time I’d find myself wiping down baseboards, cleaning the backsplash in the kitchen, and dusting everything in sight — as if this person would be running their finger along every surface with a white glove.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momcollective.com

Needing a Vacation from Your Vacation

Who doesn’t love summer? Traveling, warm weather, ample sunshine. And family vacations! But all seasoned moms know, you are going to need a vacation from your vacation. Who doesn’t enjoy loading up the car with every conceivable gadget and piece of equipment because who knows what you will need when traveling with kids? You forgot the charger for the iPad, but no bother. Your kids won’t need it, right?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
momcollective.com

Dear Parents, Your Child’s Teacher Needs Some Space in September

Ok, mamas. The school year is starting, and that fall buzz is in the air. You’ve got the crayons, backpacks, notebooks, and lunch boxes all in order (or not, if you’re more like me). And you probably can’t wait to meet your child’s teacher to kick off the year.
EDUCATION
momcollective.com

I am in love with my second chance at motherhood

I am in love with my second chance at motherhood. That is why I am sharing another blog post that includes my motherhood journey, God and faith. Divorce is often a taboo and naughty word that no one really seems to talk about much. It is a word that sparks a deep emotional response….and trust me I get it. But we should feel at peace talking about BIG moments in our lives that have shaped us as humans.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy