Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Take Another Look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Overgrown"
After getting a first look, we now have more imagery of the upcoming “Overgrown” alternate version of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x. Dunk Low. Set to accompany the CPFM take on the Dunk Low that surfaced a few months earlier, the label is expected to deliver the continuation of its relationship with Nike Holiday 2022.
hypebeast.com
A Ma Maniére Links With Jordan Brand for an Air Ship Collaboration in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
School is back in session for a plethora of students across the nation which means summer is whittling down to its last few weeks. And before the warmest season of the year concludes, sneaker brands such as. ,. , New Balance and more are making it a point to fire...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom"
Continuing to build on the anticipation for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Black Phantom,” we now have an on-foot look at the upcoming sneaker. The upcoming take will build on La Flame’s upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike/Jordan Brand collaborative relationship and introduce a sleek color outlook.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Building on the closer look we have already received, we now have a set of imagery focused on the details found on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “Black.” Arriving in two colorways, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 will be a women’s exclusive release that continues the retailer’s relationship with Jordan Brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Gorge Green"
Jordan Brand is known to dump out a colossal amount of retro colorways annually, but if you had to boil it down to its most popular, it would undoubtedly be the Air Jordan 1. This is especially true for its Air Jordan 1 High OG variation which has kept a consistent streak of being the brand’s most coveted and prolific in recent years, and this Fall it’s expected to launch in a “Gorge Green” palette. The kicks first surfaced last month, but now we’ve got a more in-depth look at them here above.
hypebeast.com
Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” Launch Includes an Alternate Green Colorway
Beth Gibbs — wife of Union LA‘s owner Chris Gibbs — has been granted the opportunity to work with Jordan Brand on her own Air Jordan 7 sneaker capsule and an accompanying apparel range through her imprint Bephies Beauty Supply. After the first round of leaked images and official photos surfaced earlier this Summer, it was believed that she only had the “Sandrift” colorway up her sleeve, but with the collection’s official announcement, a surprise teal and green colorways has surfaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
TITAN x Nike LeBron 19 Low “Beyond The Seas” Draws from the Fabled Ultramar Creature
Basketball is more than just a sport to the people of the Philippines, it’s a way of life. And one retailer that’s constantly and outwardly expressing Southeast Asian nation’s love for the sport is TITAN which has been fortunate enough to join forces with the likes of Jordan Brand and.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Looking ahead to the Holiday 2022 releases and YEEZY have planned for this year, we now have a look at another addition to the “MX” series. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” builds on the “MX” pattern with a gray-toned focus. The...
hypebeast.com
doublet and Suicoke's Dalmatian Sandals Are for the Bold-Minded Terrain Trotters
First debuted on the Japanese label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “THIS IS ME” runway, doublet‘s wildly imaginative Dalmatian Sandals, crafted in collaboration with Suicoke, make a solid case for the socks-with-sandals mentality. The head-turning footwear offering features Dalmatian print atop a calf-hair upper and a detachable neoprene sock...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Readies the 2002R in an Effortless “Natural Indigo” Palette
As New Balance continues to push its 2002R silhouette to unimaginable heights, the Boston-based footwear giant is preparing a slew of clean colorways to keep an eye on. The lifestyle sneaker has recently been at the forefront of various creative collaborations, from Bryant Giles’ artistic take to AURALEE’s “Yellow Beige” delivery.
hypebeast.com
Textured Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears in Shaggy Green Suede
Continues to expand its lineup of the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. This time around, company is upping the ante on the their designs, bringing a textured approach to the Fall season. Reminiscent of turf, the new low-top offering features a green shaggy mixed material upper constructed with suede...
Comments / 1