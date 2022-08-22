Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Earns First Solo No. 1 With "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj is opening this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl.”. The artist’s latest single earned a total of 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. This marks her first ever solo No. 1 hit and her third overall, following 2020’s “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat’s “Say So.” The track is also the first time in since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998 that a hip-hop song by a solo female artist debuted at No. 1.
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s Chart-Topping ‘Beautiful Mind’
Rod Wave has earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Beautiful Mind. His fourth studio effort amassed 115,000 album equivalent units, of which 113,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 157.73 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks, Billboard reports. Beautiful Mind and SoulFly, which was released last year, debuted atop the Billboard 200, while his other two albums, Pray 4 Love and Ghetto Gospel, still managed to finish within the top 10.
Capitol Records Pulls Plug On Racist ‘AI Rapper’ After Barely A Week
The record label pulled the controversial artist it "signed" after an activist group called it "an amalgamation of gross stereotypes."
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends
Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it. Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
hypebeast.com
Megan Thee Stallion Now Demanding $1 Million USD in Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment
Shortly after releasing her latest album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is now seeking $1 million USD in monetary damages as she deals with a lawsuit against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The amended complaint obtained by Rolling Stone states that the artist is seeking $1 million USD in damages...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapper Disses A Ridiculous Detroit Amusement Slide That's Causing Wipeouts
Belle Isle Park's giant slide reopened after a pandemic shutdown and quickly gained fame for some seriously risky thrills.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Files New Logo Trademark for Clothing
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has filed a U.S. federal trademark application for a new logo under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company, according to attorney Josh Gerben. The claims state that Ye has filed a trademark application for a rough-edged circle logo, similar to the one that he filed a trademark for in July, but in a dark blue tone. Additionally, the claims state that the logo will represent “clothing, underwear, jackets, pajamas and footwear,” as well as “retail store services featuring clothing, footwear and accessories.”
hypebeast.com
Offset Sues Quality Control Music for Allegedly Not Honoring Deal Made Regarding His Solo Music
Offset has filed a lawsuit against Quality Control Music, the record label his group Migos is signed to, in regards to his solo career. In documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Father of 4 artist is accusing the label of not honoring the January 2021 deal they made with him over his solo material, where he managed to negotiate the deal with Quality Control Music and “paid handsomely” for his artist rights. He adds that the label supposedly tried to bill his latest single “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem, as their own and called the action “hostile.”
hypebeast.com
Rick Ross Places Hefty $10 Million USD Pledge for Jake Paul's Next Fight
Rick Ross is going all-in on Jake Paul and he is letting the world know. Since the YouTuber began is boxing career, Paul has proven to be a forced to be reckoned with. He currently holds a record of five wins, zero losses and zero draws. Four out of five of those matches has seen him stop his patients, leaving him with an 80% knock-out ratio. Recently, Paul was exepcted to fight Tommy Fury in his next fight, however due to immigration issues the fight has been canceled. Hasim Rahman Jr. would later replace Fury as his next opponent but due to weight issues, it resulted in another last minute cancelation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
sacai Readies Collaborative Pieces With MADSAKI and Schott
Chitose Abe‘s sacai has announced a release date for its latest collaborative wares with Kaikai Kiki artist MADSAKI and heritage American label Schott NYC. First seen included in sacai‘s Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook alongside special-edition Nike Cortez and other outwear silhouettes. The pieces in collaboration with MADSAKI include wool...
hypebeast.com
GIVĒON Launches New Platform With Tres Generaciones Tequila, Get Up Tres
R&B singer GIVĒON has teamed up with Tres Generaciones Tequila for a new partnership celebrating the next generation of artists, creators and fans called Get Up Tres. Focusing on overcoming obstacles along one’s creative journey, the tequila brand is offering an intimate look at GIVĒON’s ongoing Give or Take North American Tour through a series of digital videos.
hypebeast.com
'Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version' Receives an Official Poster and Trailer
Following months of build-up, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have now released an official poster and trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version. After working hard to keep the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield a secret for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the duo have put the Spider-Men and accompanying villains front and center for the poster.
hypebeast.com
NAV Delivers Self-Produced 'Demons Protected by Angels' Track "Wrong Decisions"
NAV on Tuesday dropped off a new, self-produced track, titled “Wrong Decisions,” off his forthcoming album, Demons Protected by Angels. “What you make in a day, I make in minutes / F*** the game, I’ma ball while I’m in it,” the Good Intentions artist raps on the track. “Speedin’ drivin’ on the road to riches / I just hope I don’t make the wrong decisions.”
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue" Has a Fall Release Date
Following in the footsteps for the Air Jordan 1 Low, the Jordan Brand has revealed a similar new colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The classic mid-top offering arrives boasts a clean, crisp white leather upper. Grey overlays offset the white and while the true blue hue highlights the Swoosh, laces, tongue labels and inner linings. Rounding out the design of the shoe is the white midsole and blue outsole.
hypebeast.com
Former 'GTA' Producer Leslie Benzies Unveils New "Multi-World" Game 'Everywhere'
Former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies has now offered a first look at his studio Build a Rocket Boy‘s latest project. “Everywhere” during Gamescom. The game was originally announced back in 2020 and attracted $41 million USD in funding at the time. Since then, not much has been revealed about Everywhere, but gamers have now been offered a first-look teaser over at Gamescom.
Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos
In a photo shared Monday by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a new bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color. After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform. Cage, 58, isn't...
Comments / 0