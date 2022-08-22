Read full article on original website
RideApart
Exan Showcases Three New Exhaust Systems For The Kawasaki Z900
I don’t think I know a single inline-four motorcycle owner who hasn’t swapped out their exhaust for an aftermarket system. I mean, I don’t blame them, as four-cylinder bikes just sound really good, and are the stereotypical engine noise associated with racing. Needless to say, all the multi-cylinder bikes I’ve owned have been fitted with a full exhaust-system, too. Well, Kawasaki Z900 owners have yet another option to choose from.
RideApart
The Urbet Lora Electric Motorcycle Is Set To Enter Production
These days, electric motorcycles are widely available. International manufacturers have been vying to create their own versions of the ideal all-electric two-wheeler. Naturally, scooters make up the majority of electric two-wheelers designed with daily commuters in mind. I mean, it simply makes sense because they are very comfortable platforms that are also incredibly easy to ride.
insideevs.com
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
RideApart
Fighter Pilots Test Ride Ultraviolette’s F77 Electric Motorcycle
It seems like the electric motorcycle market consists of two poles: premium flagship models and lightweight urban mobility options. For example, the LiveWire One offers 100 horsepower and a three-second 0-60-mph time, but that all comes with a $21,999 price tag. Conversely, the Sondors Metacycle only achieves an 80-mph top speed and an 80-mile range, but it also costs just $5,999.
RideApart
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Shelby Mustang Code Red Is 1,300 HP Of Track-Only Absurdity
Shelby says that this, the 1,300-horsepower car that could vaguely resemble a $27K base Mustang, was inspired by an experimental build. Back in 2008, customers wanted more power from their Shelby GT500s. So, Shelby ditched the car's supercharger for a pair of turbos and called it the Code Red. Fast forward a few years, and we've got the GT500 Code Red, the sequel, back again as the pinnacle of Shelby Mustangs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
RideApart
Benda’s New V4-Powered BD500 Cruiser Breaks Cover
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
2023 Dacia Duster Looks Like An SUV, But It’s Technically A Van
It’s probably fair to say the Duster is Dacia’s most important model, especially when it comes to brand image. The company’s new design boss even said the SUV is Dacia’s Porsche 911 and to a certain extent, we agree with this comparison. If you’ve ever heard about the Duster, you probably know it as a spacious and affordable family hauler, though the Romanian model is now also sold as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Corvette-Powered Land Rover Defender Costs Ferrari Money
If you want a very specific type of Land Rover Defender, you go to ECD Automotive Design. If you want a Corvette-powered Defender, ECD has got you. It won't be cheap, because Defenders never are, but ECD will damn sure build it for you. If you want an electric Defender, it's much the same story. But what if you want to look like a goon from No Time To Die?
Vanquish’s Stylish Personal Watercraft Can Reach 40 Knots at Full Tilt
Let’s face it: Jet Skis typically aren’t the most stylish toy in a garage. That is, of course, until the folks at Vanquish Yachts chose to turn their attention to the often garish machine. Back in September of 2019, the Dutch yard unveiled a 16-footer it billed as a crossover between tender and water scooter. The elegant watercraft, known as the VQ16, was a far cry from the neon Kawasaki designs favored by boy racers and was well received by seafarers. It was so popular, in fact, that Vanquish followed it up with a more compact model. “The VQ16 generated lots of...
RideApart
Will Aprilia’s RSV4 Trenta Adopt This Special-Edition RS-GP Livery?
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori finished the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix in 19th place. While number 32’s in-race pace didn’t give viewers pause for thought, his RS-GP's special livery certainly made waves. For long-established Grand Prix fans and Aprilia die-hards especially, the tri-colored paint scheme probably looks familiar.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
RideApart
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
hypebeast.com
The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever
Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
