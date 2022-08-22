Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Four Razorbacks Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Recognition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — First-team honorees Jalen Catalon, Bumper Pool and Ricky Stromberg headline four Razorback standouts who earned 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC distinction on Tuesday. Redshirt junior Brady Latham was selected to the third-team offense. Catalon adds to an extensive list of preseason honors after garnering All-American recognition from...
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his heritage […]
Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes. Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete […]
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
5newsonline.com
Catalon Named Associated Press Preseason All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-American. The redshirt junior earned a spot on the AP’s second-team defense on Monday morning, adding to his extensive list of preseason honors. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
FOX Sports
Why South Carolina and Arkansas could surprise the SEC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the SEC will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on South Carolina and Arkansas to exceed their totals, but he believes Mississippi State will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
5newsonline.com
Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule. Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over...
Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock Top First Poll
Bentonville, Fayetteville round out top five in ASM's first poll ahead of Week 0.
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
fayettevilleflyer.com
The first pasta shop in NWA is here!
Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson describes a violent arrest captured on video in Crawford County as "reprehensible" amid state and federal investigations.Aug. 22, 2022.
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
