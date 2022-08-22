ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

Four Razorbacks Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Recognition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — First-team honorees Jalen Catalon, Bumper Pool and Ricky Stromberg headline four Razorback standouts who earned 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC distinction on Tuesday. Redshirt junior Brady Latham was selected to the third-team offense. Catalon adds to an extensive list of preseason honors after garnering All-American recognition from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Catalon Named Associated Press Preseason All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-American. The redshirt junior earned a spot on the AP’s second-team defense on Monday morning, adding to his extensive list of preseason honors. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule. Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

The first pasta shop in NWA is here!

Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
SPRINGDALE, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
BENTONVILLE, AR

