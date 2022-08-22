ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Watch monsoon 2022 through the eyes of a Valley-based weather photographer

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon can be downright dangerous and deadly, with winds powerful enough to damage your home, bring down trees, and cause power outages. But one Valley-based photographer is finding beauty in the storms and the season. Monsoon is often the subject of John Sirlin’s photography. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, but grew up chasing storms in the Midwest. Sirlin has been back in the Chandler-area since 2005.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
GLENDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]

GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe unveiling new tools to combat growing issue of homelessness

Officials are in Phoenix working out logistics for the fan experience, which opens on February 4. The jersey features the iconic purple base, the sunburst logo and SUNS written in a similar 90s-style font. Phoenix-area teen works to get 2,022 blood donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix-area teen...
TEMPE, AZ
Fast Casual

Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location

Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting

The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

