PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Edgar Moreno-Perez, who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released. Detectives believe the shooter ran off before they got there.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO