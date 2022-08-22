ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes

Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show

One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
NBC Washington

Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call

Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
KCRG.com

Staying comfortable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather stays quiet through the middle of the week. There is a weak system pushing through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. This provides our only chance for rain through the work week. The front moves south of the state for Friday providing some great weather for Friday Night Lights football. A half and half weekend is ahead with a dry Saturday and a storm chance on Sunday. Have a great night.
98.1 KHAK

Brain Live at Billion Honda in Iowa City

Join Brain at Billion Honda! It's Billion Automotive's last great sale of the summer in Iowa City. Shop the large selection of new and used vehicles and get a 10-minute appraisal on your vehicle at Billion Honda. During the live broadcast, sign up to win tickets to see Walker Hayes...
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
KCRG.com

Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
104.5 KDAT

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
KCRG.com

Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
KCRG.com

Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.
KCRG.com

Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
KCRG.com

Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks

The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan. The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced several input sessions for its facilities master plan. Republicans and Democrats react to Biden's student loan relief plan.
KCRG.com

Back to school 2022 photos

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
