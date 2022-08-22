Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
Iowa Football: Seven Hawkeyes named to Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The 10th annual Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released on Wednesday. The Reese's Senior Bowl is one of the premier postseason showcases that allows college football seniors to be seen in front of NFL scouts and personnel to raise their draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft. "All 484...
Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show
One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
KCRG.com
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Xavier all-state quarterback and safety Quinn Schulte took a leap of faith when he decided to walk-on the Iowa football team. Schulte, with a lot of hard work, went from a walk-on to a starting Junior safety for the Hawkeyes. “It has been a...
NBC Washington
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
KCRG.com
Staying comfortable
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather stays quiet through the middle of the week. There is a weak system pushing through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. This provides our only chance for rain through the work week. The front moves south of the state for Friday providing some great weather for Friday Night Lights football. A half and half weekend is ahead with a dry Saturday and a storm chance on Sunday. Have a great night.
98.1 KHAK
Brain Live at Billion Honda in Iowa City
Join Brain at Billion Honda! It's Billion Automotive's last great sale of the summer in Iowa City. Shop the large selection of new and used vehicles and get a 10-minute appraisal on your vehicle at Billion Honda. During the live broadcast, sign up to win tickets to see Walker Hayes...
Player at Little League World Series offers conspiracy theory on hot mic
One player at the Little League World Series believes in conspiracy theories. Iowa was facing Washington in an elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. on Saturday. The Midwest Region representative was leading 6-3 with two outs and a runner on base in the bottom of the sixth. Iowa was a strike...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
KCRG.com
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
KCRG.com
Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.
KCRG.com
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks
The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan. The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced several input sessions for its facilities master plan. Republicans and Democrats react to Biden's student loan relief plan.
KCRG.com
Back to school 2022 photos
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
WATCH: Iowa outfielder’s eye-popping throw easily the best defensive play of the LL World Series, so far
If you haven’t seen footage of Iowa left-fielder Greyson Ballinger throwing out a runner attempting to tag up from third, you should check out the attached video immediately. And if you have seen it, then watch it again. It’s truly a defensive gem in every sense of the phrase....
