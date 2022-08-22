ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Country diary: Up close, cottongrass delivers on its promise

By Elizabeth-Jane Burnett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALo8Q_0hQ6q4Ro00
Bog cotton, ‘with its light tufts whipped up like cotton wool balls’.

White light shimmers on the horizon – a bright mirage pulling me in. As I draw near, the vision doesn’t end but intensifies as, up close, the cottongrass delivers on its promise. Dozens of gleaming seedheads sway with the breeze, lighting the dark peatland. Sometimes called ghost grass, it is easy to get caught up in the wispy trails that top the stems. The gossamer plumes seem almost otherworldly. Yet its more common name of bog cotton grounds this plant in the wetland home that it is very much a part of.

Here in the Flow Country of blanket bog in north Scotland, it is common cottongrass that I find most often by banks of sphagnum moss and shining bog pools, or hare’s-tail cottongrass stretching out across the peaty moorland.

Developing in cool places with lots of rain, this blanket bog is extensive, though sadly damaged by past drainage and conifer plantation. Ongoing restoration work has increased the water levels in the drained peatlands, and vegetation is recovering, though there is plenty of work still to do. Cottongrass is one of the few plants suited to the wet, acidic conditions of this habitat, and its white crests wave like flags staked in unsteady ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZmVS_0hQ6q4Ro00
Cottongrass in the blanket bog of Flow Country, Caithness and Sutherland. Photograph: Elizabeth-Jane Burnett

While this bog is said to cover the landscape like a blanket, the cottongrass, with its light tufts whipped up like cotton wool balls, seems to offer tiny pillows. Indeed, one of its former uses in parts of England was as stuffing for pillows in place of feathers. In the summer heat, the wide bog covering and soft-headed sedge create a soporific atmosphere. I find myself drifting into the sway of white fluff, the little, low clouds billowing.

It takes the bubbling song of a skylark to rouse me. As the cotton-like heads bob, caught by the breeze and the birdsong, I reach out, bringing my fingers to the frothy peaks. After the high spread of the surrounding mountains and low stretch of the bog, it is refreshing to come right up to something small and immediately tangible. Soft as fleece, the sedge heads brush against skin – a feathery light at my fingertips.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Summer Heat#Cotton Wool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Hit: Tony Stewart’s fatal collision with Kevin Ward Jr still lingers

One evening, eight years ago this month, a 20-year-old stock car driver named Kevin Ward Jr turned up to a mud-packed oval circuit in upstate New York for a minor-league race. About halfway through, he was bumped by a rival car and sent spiraling into a barrier. Seeing red, Ward exited his vehicle and charged down the banked circuit to vent his frustration. Several cars tacked down to the inside-most line to avoid him. But when the car that had ended Ward’s race approached, it veered up toward the young driver, and flung him 25 feet across the track to his death. Spectators at Canandaigua Motorsports Park gasped. They hadn’t just witnessed the horror of a driver killed in competition. They saw Ward, a local hero and ascendent talent, run over by Nascar megastar Tony Stewart.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

415K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy