Cape May, NJ

Please note the list of Wildwood Beaches that will have Lifeguards on duty beginning tomorrow, Monday, 8/22. For everyone’s safe…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
capemayvibe.com

Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and exper…

Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
CAPE MAY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Announces Late-Season Lifeguard Coverage

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for the 2022 season. According to a press release from the borough, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…

The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…

The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty. Source ».
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519.
CAPE MAY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Anglers Want Sea Isle’s Ban on Shark Fishing Repealed

Local fishermen urged Sea Isle City officials Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ban on shark fishing, saying they fear it will lead to a broader backlash of other beach communities at the Jersey Shore taking similar action. Appearing at a City Council meeting, the fishermen said they fully agreed...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

More than 500,000 people expected to attend Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The sky's the limit for thrills in this year's Atlantic City Air Show. More than half a million people are expected to pack the beach and boardwalk on Wednesday as military and civilian aircrafts take flight.Although the boardwalk is quiet as of now, that will not be the case in a matter of hours. The airshow draws people from all over, and the best part for some, it's become a family tradition and a show you are not going to want to miss.  The theme of the airshow is "A salute to those who serve."...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby bison

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cape May County Zoo has a brand new addition. A baby bison was born.Take a look.Beverley gave birth to her first calf on Thursday.Zoo officials say the calf is strong and healthy, and the mom is taking very good care of her.Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth but can eventually weigh over a ton.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Quaint NJ town crowned the best for fall family fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Featured Vacation Rental: August 22, 2022

RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Most desirable location in Ocean City, the heart of the Goldcoast on the 25th block of Wesley Avenue. This gorgeous, beach front home with PRIVATE walk to beach includes 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and parking for 3-4 cars. This property will accommodate 16 people and has two master suites!! The open floor plan boasts a large living area, providing a comfortable and spacious living and dining space. The home is between 25th and 26th Streets on Wesley Avenue, on the beach. This exclusive property is in the heart of Ocean City’s desirable Gold Coast area, with gorgeous beaches and comfort in a beautiful setting. Truly, the best of all worlds.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Gaming License Gets Approval in Ship Bottom

And the winner is: Wainwright Amusement LLC. The owners and operators of Fantasy Island in Beach Haven received the final approval needed to proceed with a family-style entertainment center at the Causeway Circle in Ship Bottom Tuesday night, Aug. 23. “I’m excited to move forward,” Wainwright said after his game...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ

Community Policy