Detroit, MI

wcsx.com

Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring

There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale

Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
Mix 95.7FM

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more

The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
FERNDALE, MI
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
