Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale
Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song
The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
Autoblog
Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more
The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
Harry Potter-Themed House Uses Michigan Nature as its Own Invisibility Cloak
This is privacy on a whole new level. Imagine visiting a house but it is extremely hard to find because it is 'invisible.'. If you are a Harry Potter fanatic like myself, you will love what this Detroit-based architecture firm did. Iannuzzi Studio built a home that is hidden like...
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0