Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston finishes preseason game against Giants with 20 tackles

Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston may have moved closer to a spot on Cincinnati's 53-man roster with his 20-tackle effort in Sunday night's preseason loss to the New York Giants.

Johnston, best known during his brief career with the Bengals for stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry on Tennessee's 2-point conversion attempt during Cincinnati's 19-16 playoff win in Nashville in January, was acquired on waivers from the Carolina Panthers in November.

Johnston made 12 tackles in the 2021 regular-season finale against Cleveland, but had just five tackles in five games with the Bengals before that.

From Bengals radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard via Twitter:

