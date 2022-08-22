ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston finishes preseason game against Giants with 20 tackles

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston may have moved closer to a spot on Cincinnati's 53-man roster with his 20-tackle effort in Sunday night's preseason loss to the New York Giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emwcc_0hQ6opla00

Johnston, best known during his brief career with the Bengals for stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry on Tennessee's 2-point conversion attempt during Cincinnati's 19-16 playoff win in Nashville in January, was acquired on waivers from the Carolina Panthers in November.

Johnston made 12 tackles in the 2021 regular-season finale against Cleveland, but had just five tackles in five games with the Bengals before that.

From Bengals radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard via Twitter:

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

