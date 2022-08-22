During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the…

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Related
capemayvibe.com
#OTD in 1956, the "Battle of Palmdale" occurred when the U.S. Air Force attempted to shoot down a runaway Navy F6F-5K Hellcat dr…
#OTD in 1956, the “Battle of Palmdale” occurred when the U.S. Air Force attempted to shoot down a runaway Navy F6F-5K Hellcat drone. USAF pilots fired 208 rockets without scoring a hit, instead starting fires that burned 1,000 acres. The drone eventually ran out of fuel and crashed.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
capemayvibe.com
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and exper…
Voting in this year’s Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Danger Zone: What It’s Really Like to Fly in an F-16 Fighter Jet
Just before the 2017 Atlantic City Air Show, I got the ride of my life in an actual F-16 fighter jet. In honor of this year's festivities, I thought I'd show you what it's really like to experience that kind of high. I applied for YEARS to take this flight....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Just In: 14-Year-Old Airlifted After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Clayton
Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company respond to Main Street in Clayton for reports of a shooting. Not much is known other than the patient has been airlifted to AI DuPont with a serious gunshot wound. This is a developing story.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Exit Zero's post
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
capemayvibe.com
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…
The Perfect “NOT A BEACH DAY” Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
RELATED PEOPLE
capemayvibe.com
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic...
capemayvibe.com
BioBlitz at CMBO’s Center for Research and Education | New Jersey Audubon
Join CMBO Naturalists and staff, along with local wildlife experts as we work to uncover and identify the variety of species that call our Center for Research and Education (CRE) home! How will we be doing this? By organizing a BioBlitz! A BioBlitz is an organized effort to catalogue all living orga…
capemayvibe.com
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. #teabythese…
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes! Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincape…
Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes!. Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincapemay.com/products/lavender-butterfly. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT expects to rebuild the Woodland Ferry Captain House
The Woodland Ferry Captain House in Seaford is scheduled to be torn down and replaced with a new building next year. The Captain House is a former residence that was most recently renovated in 1993. “The Captain House is our administrative building located just adjacent to the Woodland Ferry. And...
capemayvibe.com
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect
BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
WMDT.com
Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
Comments / 1