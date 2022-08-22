ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

#OTD in 1956, the "Battle of Palmdale" occurred when the U.S. Air Force attempted to shoot down a runaway Navy F6F-5K Hellcat dr…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
capemayvibe.com

Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and exper…

CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the…

During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the most commonly damaged parts of the planes to increase combat survivability. A mathematician, Abraham Wald, pointed out that perhaps the reason certain areas of the planes weren’t covered in bullet holes was that planes that were shot in certain critical areas did not return. This insight led to the armor being reinforced on the parts of returning planes where there were no bullet holes. This wisdom was also beneficially applied to the Skyraider during the Korean War. This shows that the reasons why we are missing certain data may be more meaningful than the available data, itself. In questions of aircraft design, don’t only listen to what the evidence says, listen also to what is not being said.
CAPE MAY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday

New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
NEWARK, DE
capemayvibe.com

The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…

CAPE MAY, NJ
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
capemayvibe.com

The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…

CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily.
CAPE MAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Gaming License Gets Approval in Ship Bottom

And the winner is: Wainwright Amusement LLC. The owners and operators of Fantasy Island in Beach Haven received the final approval needed to proceed with a family-style entertainment center at the Causeway Circle in Ship Bottom Tuesday night, Aug. 23. “I’m excited to move forward,” Wainwright said after his game...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
WMDT.com

Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
MILFORD, DE

