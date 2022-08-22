OTD in 1956, the "Battle of Palmdale" occurred when the U.S. Air Force attempted to shoot down a runaway Navy F6F-5K Hellcat dr…

Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the…
During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the most commonly damaged parts of the planes to increase combat survivability. A mathematician, Abraham Wald, pointed out that perhaps the reason certain areas of the planes weren’t covered in bullet holes was that planes that were shot in certain critical areas did not return. This insight led to the armor being reinforced on the parts of returning planes where there were no bullet holes. This wisdom was also beneficially applied to the Skyraider during the Korean War. This shows that the reasons why we are missing certain data may be more meaningful than the available data, itself. In questions of aircraft design, don’t only listen to what the evidence says, listen also to what is not being said.
Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
BioBlitz at CMBO’s Center for Research and Education | New Jersey Audubon
Join CMBO Naturalists and staff, along with local wildlife experts as we work to uncover and identify the variety of species that call our Center for Research and Education (CRE) home! How will we be doing this? By organizing a BioBlitz! A BioBlitz is an organized effort to catalogue all living orga…
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty.
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!.
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. #teabythese…
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily.
Just In: 14-Year-Old Airlifted After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Clayton
Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company respond to Main Street in Clayton for reports of a shooting. Not much is known other than the patient has been airlifted to AI DuPont with a serious gunshot wound. This is a developing story.
County Police End Richardson Park Shelter In Place, Death Investigation Underway
New Castle County Police conducting a death investigation in Richardson Park. Officials said the situation on Westmoreland Avenue has been resolved. The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit is on scene conducting a death investigation. Police said there is no threat to the safety of the public....
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
Gaming License Gets Approval in Ship Bottom
And the winner is: Wainwright Amusement LLC. The owners and operators of Fantasy Island in Beach Haven received the final approval needed to proceed with a family-style entertainment center at the Causeway Circle in Ship Bottom Tuesday night, Aug. 23. “I’m excited to move forward,” Wainwright said after his game...
Just In: County Police Tell Local Residents To Shelter In Place Tuesday Morning
New Castle County Police have locked down a street in Richarson Park early Tuesday. At around 7:15 this morning residents received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place due to an active crime scene and investigation in the area. Residents tell FSU that police have blocked both...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look for Cash-carrying Man Wearing Eagles Shirt
If you don't want anyone to notice you there are some things you might try doing. For example, don't wear easy-to-spot clothing, like a t-shirt for the most popular sports team in the area. Also, don't flash your cash - a lot of people don't even use cash anymore! (OK,...
Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
Happening Now: County Police Searching For Suspect That Reportedly Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles
Just before 2:00, New Castle County Police were reportedly trying to stop a driver for an unknown reason. The driver reportedly fled from officers, ramming two police vehicles, during the pursuit according to sources familiar with the chase. Police have focused their search on the Old Mill Manor neighborhood off...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
