Summer fun is still available! Book your Wildwood getaway today! Use code: 10off for extra savings when you book directly with u…

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!
Photos from Exit Zero's post
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty.
Amazing pictures of playful dolphins in Wildwood, NJ (PHOTOS)
I was just scrolling through Facebook this past week and some photos caught my eye. One local, Jerry Meyers, had posted these gorgeous photos of dolphins swimming in Wildwood to several Facebook groups. I was mesmerized by how beautiful these ocean creatures were just flying out of the water. Jerry...
ocnjdaily.com
Featured Vacation Rental: August 22, 2022
RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Most desirable location in Ocean City, the heart of the Goldcoast on the 25th block of Wesley Avenue. This gorgeous, beach front home with PRIVATE walk to beach includes 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and parking for 3-4 cars. This property will accommodate 16 people and has two master suites!! The open floor plan boasts a large living area, providing a comfortable and spacious living and dining space. The home is between 25th and 26th Streets on Wesley Avenue, on the beach. This exclusive property is in the heart of Ocean City’s desirable Gold Coast area, with gorgeous beaches and comfort in a beautiful setting. Truly, the best of all worlds.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
Please note the list of Wildwood Beaches that will have Lifeguards on duty beginning tomorrow, Monday, 8/22. For everyone's safety, only swim on guarded beaches.
Please note the list of Wildwood Beaches that will have Lifeguards on duty beginning tomorrow, Monday, 8/22. For everyone's safety, only swim on guarded beaches.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022
Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
Atlas Obscura
How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy
Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
Can You Help? Animal Shelter in Southern NJ in ‘Incredibly dire situation’
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby bison
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cape May County Zoo has a brand new addition. A baby bison was born.Take a look.Beverley gave birth to her first calf on Thursday.Zoo officials say the calf is strong and healthy, and the mom is taking very good care of her.Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth but can eventually weigh over a ton.
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
