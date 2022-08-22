VIrtual Whale and Dolphin Watch with 200-300 Bottlenose Dolphins offshore of Cape May, New Jersey.

Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
Black Bear Spotted Along Glassboro Wildlife Area Bike Path
GLASSBORO, NJ – It’s obvious that bears live in New Jersey’s heavily wooded areas, but...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
#OTD in 1956, the “Battle of Palmdale” occurred when the U.S. Air Force attempted to shoot down a runaway Navy F6F-5K Hellcat drone. USAF pilots fired 208 rockets without scoring a hit, instead starting fires that burned 1,000 acres. The drone eventually ran out of fuel and crashed.
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022
Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
Fenwick Island Council Members Consider Traffic Changes
Town Officials are considering whether Bunting Avenue in Fenwick Island should be turned into a one-way street. Council members will meet on Friday (August 26) to discuss it.
Just In: County Police Tell Local Residents To Shelter In Place Tuesday Morning
New Castle County Police have locked down a street in Richarson Park early Tuesday. At around 7:15 this morning residents received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place due to an active crime scene and investigation in the area. Residents tell FSU that police have blocked both...
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
Can You Help? Animal Shelter in Southern NJ in ‘Incredibly dire situation’
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
