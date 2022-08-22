Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST
The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free. The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the...
capemayvibe.com
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and exper…
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences.
capemayvibe.com
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. #teabythese…
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022
Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE - NEW PRICE $279,000-
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE DE - NEW PRICE $279,000- This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Victorian home on a corner lot has been taken down to the studs and been completely remodeled. It has a nice sized back yard for the family and entertaining. There is now a first floor suite that could easily be used as in an in law suite . All bedrooms are spacious unlike new construction where many of the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Many of the original architectural features have been retained including a beautiful staircase in the Living Room. A lot of the original hardwood floors have been kept and refinished and look wonderful. You can live in quiet & peaceful Bridgeville and still visit the beach in 30-45 minutes. The kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. There is half bath/utility room off the kitchen with a separate entrance. The HVAC systems are brand new. There are 2 systems. One for the upstairs and one for the downstairs. This really saves a lot of the utilities. Keep the upstairs low during the day when it's not needed. All of the electrical and plumbing have been replaced and upgraded. The exit doors have all been replaced. The roof is approximately 8 years old. There is a partial basement and a full attic for storage. BEST THING NO HOA!
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
capemayvibe.com
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
seaislenews.com
Anglers Want Sea Isle’s Ban on Shark Fishing Repealed
Local fishermen urged Sea Isle City officials Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ban on shark fishing, saying they fear it will lead to a broader backlash of other beach communities at the Jersey Shore taking similar action. Appearing at a City Council meeting, the fishermen said they fully agreed...
capemayvibe.com
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN
(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby bison
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cape May County Zoo has a brand new addition. A baby bison was born.Take a look.Beverley gave birth to her first calf on Thursday.Zoo officials say the calf is strong and healthy, and the mom is taking very good care of her.Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth but can eventually weigh over a ton.
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post
Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
