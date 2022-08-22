Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
Crews respond to major fire at Lakemoor housing unit
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor. Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy...
nypressnews.com
4 shot near Schurz High School in Irving Park in apparent drive-by, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago fire officials said four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park Wednesday. A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the victims were shot at Milwaukee and Addison, around 2:45 p.m., just about 10 minutes before class was about to let out.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
nypressnews.com
2 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
Two people were killed and eight others — including three teenage boys — were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 3 men outside South Shore bar
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with intentionally hitting four men with his car, killing three of them, outside a bar in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this month. Tavis Dunbar, 34, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley,...
nypressnews.com
Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught
CHICAGO (CBS) — The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening. The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs. The driver whose car...
nypressnews.com
‘A horrific, horrific tragedy.’ Man charged with killing 3 men, injuring a fourth in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub
A man has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, killing three and injuring a fourth. In announcing the charges against Tavis Dunbar, 34, police said they were still without a motive and have no evidence yet that the attack was a hate crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
‘We’re gonna file a couple lawsuits’: Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance. The...
nypressnews.com
CPD recruit arrested for allegedly attacking Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, but no criminal charges filed
A Chicago police recruit was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly attacked a Schiller Park cop during a traffic stop in the northwest suburb, but no criminal charges were filed against her. The recruit, Denisse Balseca, was stopped in the 4100 block of West Grace Street around 2:10 a.m....
nypressnews.com
Person killed in Blackberry Township crash ID’d: Kane County Sheriff’s Office
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — One person has died after a crash in Kane County Monday morning, sheriff’s office officials said. Deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to Keslinger Road, west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township for a crash with serious injuries. Kane County Sheriff’s Office officials...
nypressnews.com
Boy who went viral after dropping hot dog at Sox game visits The Wieners Circle
CHICAGO — The 4-year-old boy who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game paid a visit to a Chicago staple. The Wieners Circle on Clark Street invited Matthew Hoobler and his family. There, workers taught the young boy how to prevent the ‘dropping’ incident from happening again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Pat Foley makes a return to the broadcast booth Tuesday
CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take. Usually, the voice over the airwaves is one that fans would have heard over the...
Comments / 0