This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
Flint Man Arrested for Abusing a Child in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Chicago
A Flint man is in custody after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a McDonald's restroom in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police say Bryan Sutton, a 62-year-old man from Flint faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of felony kidnapping for restraining the child against his will in a bathroom stall.
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire caused upwards half a million dollars in damages to a family business in West Rogers Park.The fire started in the basement of MJ Outlet, an apparel store at Devon and Western Avenues, which sells high-end designer clothes from India and Pakistan.Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the store overnight, as families who live in the apartments above watched from outside.The store's owner told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first got the call that something was wrong.He said this business has been his entire life for...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago gun violence: DOJ announces dozens of charges as part of federal ‘strike force’ initiative
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that officials have charged and convicted dozens of offenders for gun crimes in Chicago as part of President Biden’s 2021 “strike force” initiative. The DOJ also said “a significant number” of guns recovered in Chicago are illegally trafficked from outside...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Austin Weekly News
From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades
City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
mix957gr.com
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
Smaller planes, more flights to Chicago coming to Muskegon airport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new commercial airline will provide more flights between Muskegon and Chicago than are currently offered, but on smaller planes. The U.S. Department of Transportation has accepted a proposal from Southern Airways Express to provide passenger service out of the Muskegon County Airport. It will be the only airline providing regular commercial passenger service out of the airport.
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
