CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire caused upwards half a million dollars in damages to a family business in West Rogers Park.The fire started in the basement of MJ Outlet, an apparel store at Devon and Western Avenues, which sells high-end designer clothes from India and Pakistan.Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the store overnight, as families who live in the apartments above watched from outside.The store's owner told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first got the call that something was wrong.He said this business has been his entire life for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO