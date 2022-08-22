ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?

It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
MICHIGAN STATE
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
veranda.com

Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
CHICAGO, IL
Banana 101.5

Flint Man Arrested for Abusing a Child in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Chicago

A Flint man is in custody after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a McDonald's restroom in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police say Bryan Sutton, a 62-year-old man from Flint faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of felony kidnapping for restraining the child against his will in a bathroom stall.
FLINT, MI
Essence

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire caused upwards half a million dollars in damages to a family business in West Rogers Park.The fire started in the basement of MJ Outlet, an apparel store at Devon and Western Avenues, which sells high-end designer clothes from India and Pakistan.Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the store overnight, as families who live in the apartments above watched from outside.The store's owner told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first got the call that something was wrong.He said this business has been his entire life for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades

City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
CHICAGO, IL
mix957gr.com

Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening

Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Smaller planes, more flights to Chicago coming to Muskegon airport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new commercial airline will provide more flights between Muskegon and Chicago than are currently offered, but on smaller planes. The U.S. Department of Transportation has accepted a proposal from Southern Airways Express to provide passenger service out of the Muskegon County Airport. It will be the only airline providing regular commercial passenger service out of the airport.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
