MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin's ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life.Kaul's lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO