Read full article on original website
Related
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ community from conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-2 on Tuesday, which aims to protect the LGBTQIA+ community in the state from the harmful practices of conversion therapy. Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the bill directs commonwealth agencies to "1) Do everything in their power to discourage conversion therapy 2) Actively promote...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement
A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW・
Parentless Florida girl whom court deemed not 'sufficiently mature' is nearing Florida's cutoff to seek an abortion
The window for getting an abortion in her home state is closing for a parentless, pregnant 16-year-old Florida girl who was deemed not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy” by a panel of appeals court judges. Florida bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy...
Washington Examiner
‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
What is the Indian Child Welfare Act at the center of a new Supreme Court case?
Story at a glance The Indian Child Welfare Act sets federal standards to prioritize keeping Native American children with their nuclear or extended family, their tribe or a member of another tribe before being placed in non-Native American foster and adoptive homes. The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 after the federal government recognized…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge blocks federal rule that says Texas hospitals must perform emergency abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a legal effort by President Joe Biden's administration that says hospitals in Texas must perform abortion services if the mother's life is in danger.
Republicans’ classroom gagging bills are ‘attack on education’, report says
Republicans have mounted an “attack on education” in 2022, according to a report, as lawmakers have introduced a soaring number of bills aimed at limiting classroom discussion of race and LGBTQ+ issues. The number of “educational gag orders” introduced has increased by 250% compared with 2021, according to...
Washington Examiner
'Good moral character' requirement in NY concealed carry law has racist roots, 2A groups say
New York says its history of racist laws that allowed for disarming Catholics and Indigenous people supports a "good moral character" requirement for obtaining a concealed carry license, a point that Second Amendment groups see as a bad-faith argument for gun control. The requirement is part of the Concealed Carry...
Washington Examiner
ACLU joins media outlets in suit over Arizona law limiting filming of police
The American Civil Liberties Union and several media outlets sued Arizona over a law set to go into effect in September that would make it illegal to film police within 8 feet without an officer's permission. Violators of the law would face misdemeanor charges if they stand 8 feet away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gender Equality Can Only Come Through Reforming Family Law
The world comes together to commemorate international women’s day every eighth of March. For the past 20 years, Afghan girls and women have joined the world to celebrate this day. The government hosted the event in most Afghan urban centers, with Kabul being the epicenter of the celebrations. A...
Wisconsin GOP asks judge to toss lawsuit challenging abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin's ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life.Kaul's lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown...
Privacy law's hidden roadblock: Americans' beliefs
Americans' conception of privacy itself, as much as a deadlocked Congress, stands in the way of the U.S. adopting a national digital privacy law, experts tell Axios. The big picture: U.S. citizens, uniquely among global populations, think of privacy as the right to decide who enters their space. Zoom out:...
LAW・
Comments / 0