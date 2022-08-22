ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Washington Examiner

Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement

A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW
Washington Examiner

‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Legislature#Food Aid#Politics State#Politics Legislative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP asks judge to toss lawsuit challenging abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin's ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life.Kaul's lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Privacy law's hidden roadblock: Americans' beliefs

Americans' conception of privacy itself, as much as a deadlocked Congress, stands in the way of the U.S. adopting a national digital privacy law, experts tell Axios. The big picture: U.S. citizens, uniquely among global populations, think of privacy as the right to decide who enters their space. Zoom out:...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy