Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.The price of the console will jump by 10 per cent in Europe, with similar increases coming in Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, it said.Sony blamed global economic difficulties for the increase.“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” said Jim Ryan, the president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”He said that the decision to increase...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO