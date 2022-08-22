Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today - 8/25: Stocks Extend Gains, Dollar Slides, With Jackson Hole In Focus
U.S. equity futures extended gains Thursday, while a softer U.S. dollar helped pulled Treasury bond yields modestly lower, as investors looked to the start of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium and what could be an important reading of second quarter growth. Stocks are still moving in lock-step with interest rate...
PS5 price increased substantially by Sony, blaming global economic problems
Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.The price of the console will jump by 10 per cent in Europe, with similar increases coming in Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, it said.Sony blamed global economic difficulties for the increase.“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” said Jim Ryan, the president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”He said that the decision to increase...
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
Intelsat Commercial Aviation goes into Agreement with Nelco to Offer Inflight Connectivity in India’s Airspace
MCLEAN, Va. and MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), today announced the beginning of Intelsat’s inflight connectivity services in Indian skies through an agreement with Nelco, India’s leading satellite communication service provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005296/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Voices: With bosses enjoying stratospheric salaries, it’s no wonder workers feel shortchanged
Earlier this month, the National Lottery appealed for the mystery winner of £10,000 a month for 30 years to come forward. If you can’t be bothered to check your numbers, though, you could always go one better and run an energy company. Because it turns out that, as millions of us face a horrendous increase in our energy bills, some of the power bosses are taking home a tidy fortune.Earlier this week on Channel 4 News, I interviewed Alistair Phillips-Davies, the chief executive of SSE, the FTSE 100 group that runs wind farms, gas-fired power plants and energy networks....
