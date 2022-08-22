ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
BBC

Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested

Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her to stay in Myanmar - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as...
BBC

Gers: Public finances feel impact of extraordinary times

Two exceptional years of Covid left the public finances in a very different state - for the UK, Scotland and every other country. Gers gives us an indication of just how different in Scotland, as the impact from year one was partly unwound in year two. A higher level of...
BBC

PM security: Supreme Court panel blames Punjab police officer for breach

A panel set up by India's Supreme Court has blamed a top police official from Punjab state for a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in January. The court said the official didn't "strengthen the route" even after learning about a change in Mr Modi's travel plans. His convoy...
