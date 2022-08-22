ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Fightful

Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Fightful

Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fightful

Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success

Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’

Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Fightful

Trish Stratus Returns, Bayley Wins First TV Match Since 2021, Balor Beats Ziggler | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 23, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to Raw and stated that it was good to be home. Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, interrupted her and told her that she was part of the past. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka all came to the ring to give Stratus some backup, and the legend teased getting physical with Bayley.
Fightful

Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto

In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
Fightful

Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door

Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
