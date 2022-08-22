Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Eddie Kingston Comments On Reports Of AEW Suspension, Says He Was Wrong For Being Unprofessional
Eddie Kingston has commented on his reported suspension. Kingston hasn't been on television in the past couple of weeks after challenging Sammy Guevara to a match at AEW All Out. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've...
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/22): Death Triangle, Ruby Soho, Ortiz, More In Action
The August 22 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/22) Anna J AS defeated Nikki Victory. Ortiz & Ruby Soho defeated Nikki Midas...
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success
Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
WWE NXT 8/23/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT for August 23, 2022!. -Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out match. ...and more! Show review is the first 90 minutes. Silliness to follow.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
BACK ON TWITCH PLAYING WWF SmackDown!
Let's see if Twitch works as Jeremy intended. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’
Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Trish Stratus Returns, Bayley Wins First TV Match Since 2021, Balor Beats Ziggler | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 23, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to Raw and stated that it was good to be home. Bayley, accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, interrupted her and told her that she was part of the past. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka all came to the ring to give Stratus some backup, and the legend teased getting physical with Bayley.
Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto
In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
Beth Phoenix Saves Edge From Rhea Ripley And The Judgment Day On 8/22 WWE Raw
Beth Phoenix saved Edge from The Judgment Day on WWE Raw. On August 22, Toronto hosted WWE Raw, and the show featured a high-profile match between hometown hero Edge and Damian Priest. In the end, after a hard-fought battle, Edge scored the win with a Spear after he dropped Priest with a Canadian Destroyer.
Amir Jordan Wanted To Relocate To Florida Before WWE NXT UK Release, NXT Europe Was Never Offered
On the morning of August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September before returning as NXT Europe in 2023. Later in the day, many NXT UK talents were released including Amir Jordan, who wrestled as Tiger Turan after losing a Loser Leaves NXT UK match to Kenny Williams in June 2021.
CM Punk-AEW Issues | The List & Ya Boy 8/24/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 24. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door
Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
