ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUjGn_0hQ6nLgv00
World News

Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, authorities said, escalating political tensions in the country as the ousted premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The charges followed a speech Khan gave in Islamabad on Saturday in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan has not spoken publicly about the latest charges, but a court in Islamabad issued a so-called “protective bail” for him for the next three days, preventing police from arresting him over the charges, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior leader in his Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party.

Hundreds of Tehreek-e-Insaf members stood outside Khan’s home on Monday in a show of support as the former premier held meetings inside. The party has warned that it will hold nationwide rallies if Khan is arrested while working to beat the charges in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e15uY_0hQ6nLgv00
Supporters of Imran Khan’s party gather outside his residence in Islamabad (Anjum Naveed/AP) (AP)

Under Pakistan’s legal system, police file what is known as a first information report about charges against an accused person to a magistrate, who allows the investigation to move forward. Typically, police then arrest and question the accused.

The report against Khan includes evidence from Magistrate Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the Islamabad rally on Saturday and hearing Khan criticise the inspector-general of Pakistan’s police and another judge.

Khan reportedly went on to say: “You also get ready for it, we will also take action against you. All of you must be ashamed.”

He could face several years in prison under the new charges, which accuse him of threatening police officers and the judge under the country’s sedition act, which stems from British colonial-era law.

He has not been detained on lesser charges against him in his recent campaigning against the government.

The Pakistani judiciary has a history of politicisation and taking sides in power struggles between the military, the civilian government and opposition politicians, according to Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House.

Current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to discuss the charges against Khan at a cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mobTi_0hQ6nLgv00
Imran Khan’s successor as Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif (Alamy/PA)

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents contend he was elected with help from the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

In seeking Khan’s removal earlier this year, the opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soared and the Pakistani rupee plummeted in value.

The parliament’s no-confidence vote in April that ousted Khan capped months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court to step in. Meanwhile, it appeared the military similarly had cooled to Khan.

He alleged that the Pakistani military took part in a US plot to oust him. Washington, the Pakistani military and Mr Sharif’s government have all denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Khan has been holding a series of mass rallies trying to pressure the government.

In his latest speech on Sunday night at a rally in the city of Rawalpindi, he said so-called “neutrals” were behind the recent crackdown against his party. He has in the past used the phrase for the military.

“A plan has been made to place our party against the wall. I assure you, that the Sri Lankan situation is going to happen here,” Khan said, referencing the recent economic protests that toppled the Sri Lankan government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eU0Ip_0hQ6nLgv00
The 69-year-old was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote (KM Chaudary/AP) (AP)

“Now we are following law and constitution. But when a political party strays from that path, the situation inside Pakistan, who will stop the public? There are 220 million people.”

Khan’s party has been holding mass protests but Pakistan’s government and security forces fear the former cricket star’s popularity could still draw millions on to the streets. That could further pressure the nuclear-armed nation as it struggles to secure a £6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund amid an economic crisis.

On Sunday, internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks said services in the country blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast the speech on the platform despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Police arrested his political aide, Shahbaz Gill, earlier this month after he appeared on private television channel ARY TV and urged soldiers and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders” from the military leadership.

Gill was charged with treason, which under Pakistani law carries the death penalty. ARY also remains off-air in Pakistan following that broadcast.

Khan has alleged that police abused Gill while in custody. Police said Gill suffers from asthma and has not been abused while detained.

He was discharged from a hospital to attend a court hearing on Monday on whether he should return to jail. He appeared healthy in television footage as he left for the court amid tight security

The court then ordered that he be returned to police custody for two days of interrogations, information minister Maryam Aurangzeb said. He will likely appear in court again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police separately arrested journalist Jameel Farooqi in Karachi over his allegations that Gill had been tortured by police. Farooqi is a vocal supporter of Khan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

A court in Pakistan has extended former premier Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through to the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader. The court protected Mr Khan from arrest until September 1 over accusations that during a...
WORLD
newschain

Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

A pensioner who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter. Janet Dunn was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at their home in Ponteland on March 15. Northumbria Police said the 73-year-old then “fled” the property and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan's government steps up pressure on ex-PM Imran Khan

The Pakistani government on Tuesday stepped up pressure on former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to office, with an Islamabad court poised to launch contempt proceedings over his verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally.Meanwhile, police raided the apartment of Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill overnight in the Pakistani capital, and took him away in handcuffs for interrogation.The developments came two days after authorities filed terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions in the country. In a speech at a rally on Saturday, Khan vowed to sue police officers...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure

Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Pakistan People#Pakistani#Tehreek
The Independent

Remains of Indian soldier who went missing on world’s highest battlefield found after 38 years

The remains of an Indian army soldier who went missing on the world’s highest battlefield have been found after nearly four decades.Chandrashekhar Harbola was a part of a 20-member military unit during the 1984 war between India and Pakistan on the Siachen glacier in the Himalayas.He was stationed there as part of the Indian military’s “Operation Meghdoot” – the codename used for India’s overall strategy to claim the strategically significant glacier, located in Jammu and Kashmir, from Pakistan.Officials informed the deceased soldier’s family on Sunday after an army group in northern India’s cantonment town Ranikhet found his remains.He was part...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pakistan’s Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law for ‘threatening police and judge’

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under the country’s anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening police and a judge, according to local media reports. The charges filed on Sunday relate to a speech made by Mr Khan a day earlier in capital Islamabad in which he slammed the police for the alleged torture of his aide Shahbaz Gill following his arrest on sedition charges.The speech blamed Islamabad’s police chief and a female judge on the detention and alleged mistreatment of Mr Gill.“You should also get ready as we will take action against you,” Mr Khan announced to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
International Business Times

Former Pakistan PM Khan Granted Bail By Anti-terror Court

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan accused the government Thursday of trying to score a "technical knockout" against him, after being granted bail on charges brought under the country's anti-terrorism act. Khan's court appearance is the latest twist in months of political wrangling that began when he was ousted by...
WORLD
newschain

Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats

Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis. Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July. Most of the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy