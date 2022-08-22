ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County

LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
URBANA, MO
KOLR10 News

Police chief: Gun violence still rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City County meeting Monday, Aug. 22, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams reported that gunshot reports and gun confiscations are still high compared to previous years. Williams presented a six-month report detailing gun violence in Springfield. Although overall crime incidents are down, gun violence is still an issue. “Now, having […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri. The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees. Buc-ee’s is known...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

