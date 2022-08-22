Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
Argument over a dog turns to a police standoff in north Springfield
Afternoon temperatures will once again be in the middle 80s with low humidity and a light breeze. Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School. Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom.
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
Police chief: Gun violence still rising
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City County meeting Monday, Aug. 22, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams reported that gunshot reports and gun confiscations are still high compared to previous years. Williams presented a six-month report detailing gun violence in Springfield. Although overall crime incidents are down, gun violence is still an issue. “Now, having […]
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
KCTV 5
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence police release video of pursuit, arrest of man accused in double homicide
The measure up for a vote Monday was whether to charge more for property taxes than the previous year. The measure passed 5-to-2. The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new body and dash camera video showcasing their officers during a high-speed pursuit more than three weeks ago. Students in KCMO...
KYTV
1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder. Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. “It’s been very difficult on the...
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
KYTV
Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council. The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor. Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage...
KYTV
Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
KYTV
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri. The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees. Buc-ee’s is known...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
